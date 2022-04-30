May box office 2022 preview: ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel will dominate until the return of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

May brings the start of the summer movie season, yet it’s a relatively quieter month compared to April with only six or seven wide releases, at least so far. What’s important is that this will be the first summer movie season that tries to bring movie business back to theaters after two years of pandemic delays and postponements.

Last year, we didn’t get a Marvel movie until July when “Black Widow” was finally released, but this year, Marvel is back in its normal pole position by kicking off the summer with …

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel/Disney) – May 6

It’s been over four months since the last real MCU-relevant flick, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” became the third-highest grossing movie of all time with more than $800 million. (No, I’m not counting “Morbius.”) This sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange” is directed by Sam Raimi, somewhat ironic since Raimi directed Sony’s very first “Spider-Man” movie, so it might be the perfect way for the MCU to come full circle, while also building onto where Phase 4 might lead over the next year. Although it’s doubtful Spidey will appear in this one, there’s a lot of other “surprises” with connecting tissue to 2021’s Emmy-winning “WandaVision” and “What If…” Disney+ series, but also introducing new characters from the comics, as well as offering clues to how a few other characters might show up in the MCU. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange had a key role in “No Way Home” with his sequel even scoring a trailer in the after-credits, both good signs that those who saw the most recent “Spider-Man” movie will be interested in this movie as well. (Cumberbatch is hosting “Saturday Night Live” the weekend the movie opens, which could never hurt.)

Being the first movie of the summer is always helpful, as proven by the movie’s advance ticket sales, which aren’t quite on par with “No Way Home” but they’re very good. $160 million feels like the low-end opening for this one, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it opens closer to $185 million, but maybe not quite $200 million. Those kinds of numbers are looking to put the “Doctor Strange” sequel close to the top 10 openers of all time where Marvel currently has six entries.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) – May 27

The other big sequel for the month may set a record for longest gap between a sequel from its predecessor (38 years!) as Tom Cruise returns to his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from Tony Scott’s 1986 action-thriller for what should be a highly anticipated summer release. The original “Top Gun” grossed $176.8 million, which is huge business for 1986 when you realize that its widest release was only in 1,531 theaters. It probably would be no surprise that it was the highest-grossing movie that year. After multiple delays due to COVID, Paramount is screening the movie both at CinemaCon this week and at Cannes in early May, so Paramount has a lot of confidence that Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion,” “Tron: Legacy”) have delivered a movie that will get moviegoers excited about this theatrical-only release. Opening over Memorial Day weekend and in IMAX, no less, will give the movie a significant boost to replace “Doctor Strange” as the #1 movie with roughly $80 to 90 million over the four-day weekend.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (20th Century) – May 27

It’s hard to imagine anyone might want to take on Tom Cruise’s return to one of his most iconic characters and movies, but Fox knows its popular animated series has amassed quite a fan base over its 12 seasons. Back in 2007, another popular Fox animated series, “The Simpsons,” got its own “The Simpsons Movie,” and that opened with $74 million and grossed $536.4 million worldwide. Although “Bob’s Burgers” doesn’t seem to be as much in the public consciousness as “The Simpsons,” it could offer some counter-programming or just another movie to watch over the four-day May holiday. It seems very likely that this can probably open close to $40 million over the four days, which would make Memorial Day one of the biggest weekends at the box office without a new Marvel release.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” (Focus Features) – May 20

The third sequel of the month is also the second one based on a television series, this one based on the PBS series that came to movie theaters in 2019. (That’s less than three years ago! Am I the only one who thought this came out much longer ago?) That movie opened with $31 million in its fall release into 3,079 theaters, a robust release for Focus Features, and ended up close to $100 million domestic, then matching that amount overseas. It will be interesting to see how this fares with a summer release in the midst of all the bonafide blockbusters above, but an opening on par with the original or slightly lower seems like a given, especially if the movie gets good reviews.

“Firestarter” (Universal) – May 13

This is the latest adaptation of a best-selling Stephen King novel, the previous adaptation being the 1984 horror movie starring a very young Drew Barrymore, post-”E.T. the Extraterrestrial.” If the fact that Ms. Barrymore recently turned 47 doesn’t make you feel old then the fact that Zac Efron of “High School Musical” is now playing the father of the pyrokinetic (that means she can start fires) pre-teen Charlie McGee, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“Black Widow”), might. This take on King’s premise is produced by Blumhouse and directed by Keith Thomas, but more importantly, it’s the fourth movie Universal is releasing concurrently on its Peacock streaming network. Although that didn’t necessarily hurt “Halloween Kills” last October, it definitely won’t help in this case. “Firestarter” may be good for $10 to 12 its opening weekend against the second weekend of “Doctor Strange.”

“Men” (A24) – May 20

Possibly May’s biggest anomaly, “Men” continues A24’s run of making and releasing movies based on highly original and unique genre ideas. In this case, it’s the latest movie from Alex Garland of “Ex Machina” fame, a horror film starring recent Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), which has a strange and rather obtuse premise that involves … horrible men? This is definitely going to be a tougher sell with its early summer release, but there should be enough separation between those who might see this and those that might see “Downton Abbey” this weekend, to allow this to open around $10 million.

“Family Camp” (Roadside Attractions) – May 13

Another semi-anomaly this month is this faith-based comedy, dubbed a “Skit Guys Movie,” which looks like a cross between “Wet Hot American Summer” and a Broken Lizard movie. It involves two very different families attending a Christian camp with the fathers played by “Skit Guys” Tommy Woodard and Eddie James. This is getting a more moderate release, probably into 600 or so theaters, but it’s also opening the second week of “Doctor Strange,” so we’ll see how this comedy plays as counter-programming.

Although there aren’t that many wide releases this month, at least there seems to be a few interesting limited releases with three of them being released on the same Friday the 13th:

“Happening” (IFC Films) – May 6

Audrey Diwan’s French adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel stars Anamaria Vartolomei as a young university student in the ‘60s who gets pregnant and has to get herself a then-illegal abortion. With hints of “Vera Drake” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” the movie hopes to restart the conversation on a controversial political subject.

“On the Count of Three” (UA Releasing) – May 13

Following his recent appearance hosting “Saturday Night Live” and his well-received HBO Max special “Rothaniel,” Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut – which premiered at Sundance all the way back in 2021 – will finally be released. Co-starring Christopher Abbott and Tiffany Haddish, the well-reviewed dark comedy is about two friends who decide to have one last day together before ending each other’s lives.

“The Innocents” (IFC Films) – May 13

This horror film is the second movie as a director from Norwegian filmmaker Eskil Vogt, who is also the Oscar-nominated co-writer of the Norwegian Oscar nominee, “The Worst Person in the World.” It follows four kids who begin to experiment with their new-found psychic powers. Being horror, their experiments take a progressively darker turn. (It’s a little ironic that this is opening against a new take of King’s “Firestarter.”)

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (Sony Classics) – May 13

Just over a month since Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” won the Oscar for Best Documentary, directors (and mega-producer) Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern take a look at the 50 years of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and some of the acts that played there, including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and many more.

“Good Mourning” (Open Road) – May 20

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly makes his directorial debut on this comedy in which he plays movie star “London Clash,” who must decide between his career and his one true love. This also stars Megan Fox, Pete Davidson and Dove Cameron.

While that’s it for our May monthly preview, check in every Wednesday for our box office preview for the upcoming weekend.