For actress May Calamawy, ‘Moon Knight’ was ‘an incredible space to be free and share myself and share part of my culture’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s really an incredible feeling having the fans happy with the character and appreciating her and appreciating the story as a whole,” declares May Calamawy about the overwhelmingly positive response to “Moon Knight” from fans and critics. “Everyone involved did so much to make this happen. This is my second show, so I consider myself relatively new and I just came in with a beginner’s mind, just wanting to learn. I feel like I got a masterclass in acting and in creating. There was so much collaboration and they gave us a lot of artistic freedom, which was so much fun,” she says. “It felt like an incredible space to be free and share myself and share part of my culture.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Moon Knight” was created by Jeremy Slater (“The Umbrella Academy”), adapted from the Marvel comics featuring the character of the same name. Slater collaborated with Egyptian filmmaker Mohammed Diab (who shepherded four of the six episodes as lead director) on the Disney+ limited series, the sixth TV production in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Hawkeye.”

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector (a.k.a. Moon Knight) and Steven Grant (a.k.a. Mr. Knight), two alters of a man with dissociative identity disorder (who we eventually learn is joined by a third alter, the mysterious Jake Lockley). Marc is a ruthless mercenary who becomes Moon Knight, the avatar (i.e. the manifestation of a deity in bodily form on earth) for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, with his alter Steven, a mild-mannered British gift-shop employee who becomes Mr. Knight, Steven’s persona when he is Khonshu’s avatar.

Calamawy co-stars alongside Ethan Hawke as villain Arthur Harrow and F. Murray Abraham, who voices the moon god Khonshu. She portrays Layla El-Faouly, an Egyptian archeologist and Spector’s wife who knows that he is also Moon Knight and who is revealed in the series finale as the Scarlet Scarab, the human avatar of Tawaret, the Egyptian goddess of childbirth and fertility, who we met earlier in the season when she helps guide Marc and Steven through the Duat (i.e. the underworld or realm of the dead in ancient Egyptian mythology) in her original form as an elaborately dressed anthropomorphic hippopotamus.

Calamawy, who before “Moon Knight” was best known for her role on “Ramy” as the title character’s sometimes complicated sister Deena, is relishing the opportunity to be part of something that showcases a part of the world that is often overlooked or stereotyped by Western pop culture. “Everyone is thrilled. I feel a lot of pride. People feel seen and I’m getting so many messages from women about how they’re leaving their hair curly right now,” she laughs. “It makes me so happy. If all of this was for that, it’s enough. Representation is so important and accepting ourselves. If we don’t see ourselves enough, then you can’t help but subconsciously feel like you’re not good enough or you’re not worthy,” Calamawy explains. “I hope this is a step in which people can feel that acceptance and feel that they can take that space and that people want to hear their stories. I can’t represent the whole Middle East, but hopefully this just makes people want to get up and share their side of it.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions