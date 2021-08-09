4 Emmy-nominated composers on ‘skip credits’ options and the easiest piece they’ve ever written [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Streaming has obviously changed the game in many ways, one of which is the prevalence of the “skip credits” option. Nearly every streaming services gives viewers the choice to skip opening credits, and then at the end of the episode, it automatically loads the next one instead of letting the end credits roll or promotes a new program if it’s the end of a series or film. For composers, whose work is typically showcased over the credits, it’s not exactly ideal.

“It’s not my favorite development in recent years,” Steven Price (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”) says during Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts: Composers panel with fellow Emmy nominees Michael Abels (“Allen v. Farrow”), Christopher Lennertz (“The Boys”) and Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton”) (watch above). “There’s something to be said for the film being an entire experience and the idea that you would just cut the end off something — oftentimes, that’s the opportunity musically you get to really express what you’re thinking and really celebrate the story that’s being told, and it’s absolutely a part of the thing. I think it’s a shame it’s gone that way. … It just takes another moment of the experience away.” Click on each person’s name above to view each individual panel interview.

Lennertz and Bowers are grateful to have worked with filmmakers who have fought for full credits to be played, though the latter has also worked with ones who opt for brief title cards knowing credits will probably be skipped. Meanwhile, Abels has some ground rules if you’re inclined to skip credits.

“If you’re bingeing the fifth season of your favorite show, you have my permission to skip the main titles,” he says. “‘Allen v. Farrow’ is only four episodes. It’s got two different end titles, so you want to stick around for that just to see which one we chose and why. There’s all sorts of good stuff you’re missing if you skip the credits. I want to see the credits, but they give you that countdown of like, you only like five seconds to hit the button to see them and I always miss it. And in my house this is a joke of whether I’ll be able to find the right button before it skips the credits, so sometimes I have to back to the episode [from the beginning] and scroll all the way to the end.”

Watch the full panel to learn the easiest piece they’ve ever written and what they’re looking forward to at the Emmys.

