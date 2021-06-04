6 cinematographers discuss the biggest misconceptions about their work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

When it comes to cinematography, there’s a lot about the craft that regular viewers of film and television might not see or even understand.

“I think that there’s a lot that goes into making documentaries as a cinematographer and half of it has to do with personability and patience,” D.P. Jenna Rosher (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” tells Gold Derby during the Meet the BTL Experts: Cinematographers panel. “There’s obviously a technical side but it’s draining — you’re fully immersing yourself into someone’s life. You’re at the mercy of their life and it’s not about you at all. It’s more of an exercise in anthropology than anything else.”

For the panel of artisans, Rosher was joined by fellow cinematographers Marcell Rev (“Euphoria”), Dana Gonzales (“Fargo”), Peter Deming (“The Good Lord Bird”), Antonio Calvache (“Queen Sugar”), and Hollis Meminger (“Younger”). Watch the group panel above. Click on each name above to watch that person’s individual panel chat.



“It feels more simple from the outside but I also enjoy that people think it’s easy,” Rev says when asked about cinematography misconceptions. “Maybe that makes it a little easier. We’re not in the foreground and I enjoy that part of this profession.”

“My parents don’t even really know what a cinematographer is and that may be the first problem,” adds Gonzales with a laugh. As he recalls, his father still asks the longtime filmmaker has to share a room with another crew member during production.

“We all have our way of doing things we all put our 2000 percent in,” he says. “Jenna, I really love that documentary and I love listening to you because that was something I don’t even understand how you created that — the truthfulness. So I don’t know what Jenna does and she’s a cinematographer and maybe she doesn’t know what I do, so maybe my parents aren’t so wrong.”

