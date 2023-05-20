4 top cinematographers roundtable panel: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

If a young cinematographer were to approach one of the four acclaimed directors of photography who appeared on the Gold Derby Meet the Experts cinematography panel and ask for advice, they’d get four indispensable statements of wisdom.

“I think it’s really just self-exploration through doing your own work and trying to understand what you like and don’t like,” “The Bear” cinematographer Andrew Wehde says in our exclusive video roundtable. “No one really can teach you exactly what to do, because we all do it very differently. And I think that’s kind of what I’ve learned over the years is that even the four of us here, we all would probably shoot the same scene extremely differently and approach it very differently – and probably come to the same outcome. There’s no real rhyme or reason behind what we do. And that doesn’t make any sense to anyone else. So the best advice I can say to somebody is to try to figure out what you like to do and how to get there on your own path.”

Emmy-nominated cinematographer Marshall Adams, who shot more than 35 episodes of “Better Call Saul” including much of its acclaimed final season, says he would tell a young filmmaker to team up with like-minded collaborators.

“Find somebody or a group of people that you love working with, and also just hang in there and keep doing it because if I can make it anybody can,” Adams, who spent years as a gaffer, says. “It’s all subjective. There’s no wrong way, just go for it.”

“Black Bird” cinematographer Natalie Kingston says a key for her was understanding that her own perspective contributes to the project.

“I think knowing yourself is so important because we all are visual storytellers at the end of the day, and we all have something to say,” she says. “I think the beautiful thing about filmmaking is all of these voices coming together to say something that couldn’t say on our own.”

But Jon Joffin, the cinematographer for the final season of “Star Trek: Picard,” says while individual ideas are important, listening to what the director wants is often paramount.

“Sometimes you can go into a situation and you think I’m going to shoot the scene this way. And I’m going to light it exactly this way. But if you listen to what your director is saying to you, like often he’s seeing it from a different way,” Joffin says. “I’m not saying don’t always take everyone else’s opinion, but consider it… It’s just good to be confident, but roll with all the ideas that are given to you.”

For more advice and discussion about their careers, watch the exclusive roundtable interview above. Click each name above to watch that person’s individual interview.



PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions