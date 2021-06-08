5 composers reveal the first piece of music they ever wrote that ranged from ‘adorable’ to ‘uncool’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Composers — they’re just like us. As in, they too have written songs for their school crushes. During Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts: TV Composers panel with Henry Jackman (“The Comey Rule”), Jeff Richmond (“Girls5eva”), Terence Blanchard (“Perry Mason”), Carlos Rafael Rivera (“The Queen’s Gambit“) and Nicholas Britell (“The Underground Railroad”), Rivera shares that the first thing he ever wrote was a song for a girl when he was 16. And it didn’t exactly have the desired effect.

“I wrote a piece on the guitar for a girl I liked … and I went to this party and there was a guitar there and I remember I played it and everybody was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s so adorable! He’s playing a song.’ ‘Yeah, I wrote it for you,'” he recalls. “And then she never called me again. I’ve been with my wife now for about 28 years — I have not written a single thing for her. Ever! And never will!”

For Jackman, his first piece was far more “uncool,” as he was part of “some monasterial, British cathedral choir school” as a child. “Age 8, I was wearing like an Elizabethan ruff and singing Latin,” he laughs. “So the first thing I wrote when I was 8 was a blatant rip-off. We were singing Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ It’s like a classical piece … it’s just a blatant lift, I think, and extremely uncool.”

Richmond’s maiden song was also a product of his environment. Growing up in rural Ohio, he mostly had theater as his access to the arts. “[You’re not thinking] ‘Oh, I’m gonna score a movie’ or this or that. You don’t have any of that — all you have is theater. I remember my first steps were like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna write a little something for whatever,’ high school theater doing a musical. I think I wrote a song called ‘The Hormone Blues’ when I was like 14 for school,” he reveals. “And no one’s produced it yet. It has longevity. I should bring it back. … Maybe we can get it in ‘Girls5eva’ next season.”

