Film composers roundtable panel: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Till,’ ‘The Woman King’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it comes to memorable scores, the five artists on the Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” composers panel are second to none. In fact, it’s likely Isobel Waller-Bridge (“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”), Abel Korzeniowski (“Till”), Benjamin Wallfisch (“Thirteen Lives”), Terence Blanchard (“The Woman King”) and Nathan Johnson (“Glass Onion”) will end up on more than a few Spotify Wrapped lists by year’s end. Not that most of those composers are actually focused on how their music will live beyond their film projects.

I don’t think about if it’s going to be an enjoyable or interesting listen outside the context of the film,” Waller-Bridge says. “I’m so involved with how it serves the story and what the journey of the music is doing and how it’s feeding the film that I’m always really pleasantly surprised that anyone does actually listen to it.”

Wallfisch agrees, he says, especially because he doesn’t always love putting soundtrack albums together after the film is complete.

“I really don’t enjoy putting albums together because, by the time I finish the score, I want to just move on to something else completely,” he says. “And then, because of the score album, you’ve got to relive and hear all the mistakes or things you wish you’d done better. So I know if there is a release that happens a few months after we finish, I’m actually really grateful because you can actually take a moment and then return to it. And hopefully, you don’t hate the whole thing and make it an album.”

In fact, of the group, only Blanchard says he is often concerned about how the music sounds outside the film – something he learned from his frequent collaborator Spike Lee.

“With Spike, I was given a directive: ‘I want people to walk out of the theater humming your melodies,’” Blanchard says. The problem, however, was when Lee heard a piece of music he loved, he’d want to build the score around it – as happened with “Inside Man.”

“I wanted [one particular theme] to be the love theme for ‘Inside Man.’ So I added a flute to it. And then he picked that to be the main theme for the movie,” Blanchard says. “I had to go back and try to figure out how to make it sound menacing, and make it big and everything like that. But to his credit, doing that created a style for his films that have the uniqueness of Spike Lee.”

