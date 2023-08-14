Meet the Experts costume designer panel: ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ ‘George and Tammy,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Swarm,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

For those hoping to become costume designers, some of the industry’s top craftspeople have some advice to pass along.

“There isn’t one singular path to finding your way through this industry, I think if you probably asked every one of us we would come to it from a different background – my degree is in architecture,” costume designer Leah Katznelson, an Emmy nominee this year for “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” tells Gold Derby during an exclusive video interview for our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel. “I would probably say bring what your interests are, don’t shy away from it, because it might not be what you studied. If you have an interest in art, literature, history, language, anthropology, sociology, or any of those fields, you can draw on those resources all the time when developing character, so bring everything in and jump in, and it’s not too late to start.”

Katznelson joined a lauded group of costume designers for our panel, including past Emmy winners and 2023 nominees Sharon Long (“The Great”), Donna Zakowska (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Laura Montgomery (“What We Do in the Shadows”), as well as first-time nominees Mitchell Travers (“George and Tammy”) and Dominique Dawson (“Swarm”). Watch the full roundtable panel above. Click each name above to watch that person’s individual chat.



“It should come with a warning label because it is a career, not a job,” Travers says of what he would tell an aspiring costume designer. “It’s something that you have to constantly work at and continue your education throughout your life so that you’re ready for different periods, different subject matters, different body types, different brands. So I just think you have to be ready to do it all the time. It’s not something that you can turn off.”

For Zakowska, a six-time Emmy nominee and two-time winner, one fundamental need for costume designers is a love of clothes. “You have to love costumes,” she says. “I also think you have to want to be a storyteller. Because that’s what we do. We are storytellers with clothes.”

Dawson says curiosity is key as well. “Having the patience to listen and observe people [is paramount]. I love traveling even just within my own city, just going to neighborhoods that I’m not so familiar with and just sitting down and watching. You can get so much inspiration from just somebody walking down the street,” she says.

