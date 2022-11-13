‘Meet the Experts’ Film Composers roundtable panel: ‘Living,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Women Talking’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

What are some of the ways that a good film score can elicit a certain emotional response in a film? What film scores did you most admire when you were starting out as a composer? These were some of the secrets revealed by four of today’s top film composers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders: Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (“Living”), Mychael Danna (“Where the Crawdads Sing”), Danny Elfman (“White Noise”) and Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Women Talking”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and click on each name above to view each nominee’s individual interview.

“The best way to elicit a feeling in the audience is to try to understand and feel that emotion yourself when you’re writing,” Levienaise-Farrouch says about the secret to evoking emotion through film music. “One of the talents we have as musicians is expressing things without words. Once you feel that emotion, you can express it through music and hopefully the audience is going to connect that emotion that you felt when you were writing it,” she says. “The collaboration between mental and the heart or whatever is deeper in the life source in all of us, that is where, probably, the true music comes from,” Danna opines. “But then we have our mind to kind of help organize it and shape it,” he adds. “My feeling is that the only rule about what’s emotional is that there’s absolutely no rule. It depends on the world that you’re existing in,” Elfman says. “That’s where you start,” Guðnadóttir agrees. “What is the story? Where does it happen? What’s happening? What’s the general mood of the story? And then I think you have to realize where does the music live within that story?”

Levienaise-Farrouch’s background as an acclaimed pianist helped her transition into film, where her career has included the films “Tiger Orange,” “Only You,” “Rocks,” “The Forgotten Battle” and “Censor.”

Danna on the other hand is a veteran in film scoring, having won an Oscar for “Life of Pi” and an Emmy for “World Without End,” and receiving Emmy nominations for “Camelot,” “Tyrant,” “The Last Tycoon,” “Alias Grace” and “Return to Space,” and his other films include “Capote,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Moneyball” and “The Addams Family.”

Elfman is a four-time Oscar nominee for “Good Will Hunting,” “Men in Black,” “Big Fish” and “Milk.” He won Emmys for “Desperate Housewives” and “Live from Lincoln Center” along with a nomination for “The Simpsons.” Other projects have included “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Spider-Man.”

Guðnadóttir is an Oscar winner for “Joker,” an Emmy winner for “Chernobyl” and a three-time Emmy nominee for “Penny Dreadful.” Other projects have included “Mary Magdalene,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” and “TAR.”

