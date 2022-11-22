‘Meet the Experts’ Film Production Design roundtable panel: ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Till,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Women Talking’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

How do you ensure authenticity so that your designs don’t look like sets and props? What film of TV series do you hold up as a gold standard in production design?

These were some of the secrets revealed by four top film production designers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders: Molly Hughes (“Thirteen Lives”), Curt Beech (“Till”), Jess Gonchor (“White Noise”) and Peter Cosco (“Women Talking”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and click on each name above to view each nominee’s individual interview.

SEE dozens of interviews with 2022/2023 awards contenders

“What I’m trying to find in the middle of my Venn diagram is authenticity, story and visual content and trying to serve all aspects of that for the design for the film, and try to find that sweet spot,” Beech declares about the tightrope between artifice and authenticity. “So much of it depends on your cinematographer and your relationship with your cinematographer,” Hughes notes. “It’s really important to keep that relationship solid so that you can work together and really help guide the lighting of your sets,” she explains. “To make it authentic and real, I just think you have to be on the same, or try to be on the same page with everybody making the movie,” Gonchor says. “Sometimes the best thing that we could do is hold back to be truthful to the story and the sets we were trying to depict,” Cosco shares. “There’s always a tendency to add a lot of layers and give the sets a lot of richness and sometimes what we had to do in ‘Women Talking’ was just pull back and show some restraint to create these spaces that were more authentic to the lives of the people we were depicting and don’t go overboard and fill every corner with something.”

“Thirteen Lives” tells the harrowing true story of the rescue mission where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves in Thailand. Production designer Molly Hughes won an Art Directors Guild Award for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and was nominated for two other “Harry Potter” films and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” Other projects have included “Fantastic Four,” “Ava” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“Till” dramatizes the true story of Emmett Till, who was murdered in a brutal lynching in 1955. His mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Production designer Curt Beech recently won his first Emmy Award for “Only Murders in the Building.” He was nominated at the Art Directors Guild Awards for that same show, plus “Star Trek,” “The Social Network,” “The Help” and “Lincoln.”

“White Noise” is director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the iconic novel in which a contemporary American family attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Production designer Jess Gonchor was an Oscar and BAFTA nominee for “True Grit” and “Hail, Caesar!” He won at the Art Directors Guild Awards for “No Country for Old Men” and was nominated for “The Last Samurai,” “Burn After Reading,” “A Serious Man,” “True Gfit,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Foxcatcher,” “Hail, Caesar!” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious Mennonite community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Production designer Peter Cosco’s career has included “Victoria Day,” “A Wake,” “Natasha,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” “He’s Out There” and “SurrealEstate.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions