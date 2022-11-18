TV showrunners roundtable panel: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Reboot’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The four creators on our Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel are perhaps uniquely qualified to talk about ending things. “Reboot” creator Steven Levitan guided “Modern Family” to its conclusion after 11 successful seasons. “Five Days at Memorial” co-creator Carlton Cuse was responsible for the series finale of “Lost,” one of the most significant final episodes of modern television history. “Black Bird” creator and writer Dennis Lehane has written whooper conclusions for his novels “Mystic River,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Shutter Island.” “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman just stuck the landing on her own Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy, which just debuted its final season.

“There’s some existential terror involved in thinking about how to end a series,” Feldman says in our exclusive roundtable video interview (watch above). “There’s a lot of pressure. That mix of wanting to get it right, but what does that even really mean? Because you’re the one who’s deciding what is right. You just want to leave the audience satisfied.” Click on each individual name above to watch that person’s solo interview.



“If you’re a good showrunner, you’re sort of listening to your show, and you’re following your show where it wants to go, and then at some point, you just have to stop. And that’s a hard thing to do,” Cuse adds of long-form storytelling like “Lost.” “Whereas when you’re doing a limited and as-prescribed turf [like ‘Five Days at Memorial’] it felt a lot easier.”

“It’s a miracle when the show ends in a way where everybody is completely utterly satisfied,” Levitan adds, before he recalls the famed ending of “Newhart” as an example of a conclusion that was both a risk and totally worked.

“At the time, there must have been unbelievable debate about that [ending],” he says. “Are we taking our show and like basically denigrating it and calling it a little dream sequence, or is this such a device that people will remember it forever? Now it’s something that is etched in our brains now in the comedy world.”

In addition to “Newhart,” the showrunners spoke highly of shows like “Breaking Bad,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Sopranos” for how Vince Gilligan, Alan Ball, and David Chase wrapped up their stories. But Lehane had special praise for a show close to Cuse’s heart.

“I know this sounds like I’m playing to the crowd. But the only editing I’ve ever wept at was the ending of ‘Lost,’” he shares of the iconic ABC drama Cuse co-created with Damon Lindelof. “I was in a hotel room in upstate New York, I can remember every single thing about it. It was like I’d gone through the marathon and it was such a perfect ending. I mean, it stuck the landing.”

