TV Animation roundtable: ‘Entergalactic,’ ‘The Legend of Vox Machina,’ ‘Mulligan’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Behind the camera talents from three of the animated programs hoping to get in at this year’s Emmys sat down with Gold Derby and discussed several topics including their favorite pieces of animation, what their favorite aspect is of telling an animated story, what kind of stories they’d like to see told through animation and the most surprising voice acting they’ve seen. This was all part of Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel on TV Animation that included Karina Manashil (“Entergalactic”), Sung Jin Ahn (“The Legend of Vox Machina”) and Colin Heck (“Mulligan”).

You can watch the TV animation group panel above with the people behind these three programs. Click on each person’s name above to be taken to each exclusive interview.

When it came to the animation that inspired them to work in the artform, Heck remembered a very memorable math class where his teacher brought in pencil tests from “Beauty and the Beast.” “Why my math teacher had pencil tests from ‘Beauty and the Beast?’ I have no idea. Why we were watching that instead of doing math? I don’t know. But it was the first time I’d sort of put it together like, these beautiful images on the screen are hand drawn. Maybe I can do that some day.” Ahn cited seeing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and the anime “Dragon Ball” as helping him understand the diversity of the medium. Manashil also referenced her love anime with “Attack on Titan” being a personal favorite for her.

When it came to what the best aspect of working in animation was, Ahn discussed how he’s come to learn that animation is actually the art of limitation. “You actually want to plan on how you want to execute certain emotions or experiences, but also trying to keep the actual artist in mind because even though artists might have the passion and soul to draw anything and everything, we want to keep their passion energies within constructive reasonability.”

Thinking of the most surprising voices they have heard in animation projects, Manashil has a huge affection for one of the biggest names currently in voice acting. “Mine definitely was when I first heard H. Jon Benjamin and it brought me back to ‘Home Movies’ because that was one of my adult favorites growing up. I mean he’s like my heart and soul and everything I see. ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ truly, I can’t get enough of. ‘Archer.’ It’s endless.” Heck remembered being blown away when he realized that Jake Gyllenhaal was voicing Searcher in “Strange World.” Ahn had one instance of seeing a guard that had one line on “Vox Machina.” For some reason he wasn’t able to pinpoint whose familiar voice was coming out of that incidental character until he heard from the people in Critical Role that they had gotten the rapper Logic to do a brief guest appearance on the show.

