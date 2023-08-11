Meet the Experts TV Composers roundtable: ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ ‘A Small Light,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

A film or TV series is often most effective and potent as an artform when it makes us feel, so what is your number one priority in attempting to elicit an emotional response in the audience? Which film or TV scores and composers are you most fond of and why? These were some of the secrets revealed by five top composers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees: Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield (“Ginny and Georgia”), Ariel Marx (“A Small Light”) and Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”).

“For me, the most important thing is scale. I may want to use a hundred musicians, but if that overwhelms the story and the tone of the story, I’m not gonna do that,” Marx says about her priorities when amplifying emotion. “You want to make sure that the palette and the instrumentation is authentically matching and mirroring the story and not trying to fit into what you think it should be.” When reflecting on her priorities, Haydn recounts the best advice she was ever given about a composer’s priority. “I was lucky enough to work with Hans Zimmer for a while as part of his team and I asked him ‘what’s the one nugget you would give me if you could teach me?’ And he said, ‘fall in love with your star,'” she recalls. “connecting with the characters is one of the most important things that you can bring to this type of thing,” Bromfield agrees. “When you’re in the process of doing this type of work, you have to have a personal connection with them and their experiences in order to put yourself into that place where you can make the audience then feel that way,” he says.

“When I’m approaching something a really emotional scene, I will try to pretend I’m not working on the film and I’m just the audience and I sit there with my hands on the keyboard,” Birenberg says. “Everyone really covered all the bases, but I’ll add that I think as composers we’re all manipulators and that’s kind of why we’re hired,” Robinson adds. “We are hired to manipulate and that’s why we love to do it, because we really like making audiences feel a certain way. I think what is special in our job, what separates us from people who write music not to picture is we need the ability to spot the music. We have to decide this chord makes me cry here, but that the here is actually the most important. Where you shuffle music and where you land is really the hardest part of our job, but it’s also the part where really our expertise gets to shine.”

Haydn and Bromfield are Emmy nominees for songwriting in “Ginny and Georgia.” Other projects for Haydn include “Anita: Speaking Truth to Power,” “Ruth – Justice Ginsbug in Her Own Words” and “Strip Down, Rise Up” and other projects for Bromfield include “David,” “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” and “Where’s Waldo.” Marx is an Emmy nominee for “A Small Light.” Her career has included composing for “The Tale,” “Shiva Baby,” “Candy,” “Black Mirror” and “A Friend of the Family.” Birenberg and Robinson are Emmy nominees for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” They have also worked together on “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” “Die Hart” and “Cobra Kai.”

