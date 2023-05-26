TV production designers roundtable: ‘Dead Ringers,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Hello Tomorrow,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think we’re all nothing without a great team. You need to have people who are inspired and talented, top of the field, which we’re lucky enough to have here,” says “What We Do in the Shadows” production designer Shayne Fox about the importance of a strong collaborative environment. “Every set dresser, every wireman, everybody cares. And I hope that shows on camera.” We talked with Fox as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV production designers panel along with Erin Magill (“Dead Ringers”), Francesca Di Mottola (“The Great”), Maya Sigel (“Hello Tomorrow!”), Ramsey Avery (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) and Paul Cripps (“Ted Lasso”). Watch our exclusive roundtable discussion above. Click each person’s name above to view that individual chat.

“What I love most about this job is the collaborative nature of it,” Fox continues. “Just listening to my own brain all the time gets tiring. I want to hear what other people think.” Magill adds, “I think it’s just invaluable when you’re all very much on that same page about the world you’re trying to create … I was able to go back to my team, my decorator, my art directors, my assistant art directors and really empower them to take some of their own creative license,” especially with the limited resources that exist on any project. “No matter the budget, there’s really never enough money and time.”

But it’s not just a matter of assembling the right team members, it’s also about “making a lovely environment to work in,” says Cripps. “If you can create an environment where people are having a good time and they seem to be producing something that’s important to people, then you are gonna get people who want to come and work for you … I’ve worked in a lot of environments of making shows where the environment has not been good and people have left, or they’ve become ill, and I think it’s important to change that.”

“I think if any of us thought in the morning how many decisions we’d have to make during the day or throughout the process, we just simply would not get out of bed,” Avery states. A project, especially one like “The Lord of the Rings,” is too big for one person to conceptualize alone, “so part of the idea is casting the people that you want to cast, and sometimes you can’t, so finding the right way to bring out whatever you can in those people to bring them into the team” in a way where “everybody is valued.”

For Di Mottola, “it’s such an enriching process to exchange ideas, to start with an idea that feels this small, and then it grows, and then sometimes it completely develops into something totally different.” But on series television, teams can change over time, so “welcoming new team members and trying to bring them on board and hear out what they have to say to add to the world that we have created” is also “exciting.”

Sigel feels that communication is key and that her role is to “guide the process” with an “overall design vision.” From there you can “let people be creative and play and check in. One of my favorite things is to have everybody off doing different things and then to walk back into the office after a location scout all day and to have a line of everybody wanting to show me stuff and show me what they came up with … Everyone really just gave it their best and people were so excited.”

