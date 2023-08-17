Meet the Experts TV production designers roundtable: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m just waiting for the phone call to be whisked away to Prague or something and do some really cool medieval or period piece and get to go to old cemeteries,” says “What We Do in the Shadows” production designer Shayne Fox about what would be a dream job for her. We talked to Fox as part of our “Meet the Experts” Emmy-nominated production designers panel along with Sam Lisenco (“The Bear”), Jessica Kender (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Judy Rhee (“Poker Face”) and Mark Scruton (“Wednesday”). Watch our roundtable discussion above. Click each name above to watch that person’s individual interview.

“I can check off the ’70s, which were on my bucket list before,” says Kender about “Daisy Jones.” Now “I would love a ‘Westworld.’ I love me some sci-fi already … some sci-fi giant thing where I get to create the future.” Scruton, however, is most excited by projects that come as a surprise to him: “That element, I think, is the best part of what we do. That you never know what you’re going to get given, and you’ve suddenly got to learn a whole new world or a whole new element of history that you had no idea about.”

Lisenco agrees with Scruton that “the process of learning is the most exciting thing. To me, it’s much more exciting than actually making stuff. So as long as there’s variance, I couldn’t predict what the dream job would be because it’s going to be so different than anything I’ve done previously.” For Rhee, a dream project is less about where a project is set and “more about the people that I work with.” The success of a production is largely dictated by “the relationship that you have with the directors or the writers or the showrunners … So it’s less about genre for me than the quality of the writing and the people that I work with. Those are at the top of my list.”

