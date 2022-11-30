‘Meet the Experts’ TV showrunners panel: ‘A Friend of the Family,’ ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ ‘Let the Right One In’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In the crowded and chaotic marketplace of “Peak TV,” what is the worst fate for any series; to be disliked, or to be met with indifference and be ignored? As creators of prestige television, what TV series do you most admire? These were some of the secrets revealed by three of today’s top TV showrunners when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders: Nick Antosca (“A Friend of the Family”), Chris Brancato (“Godfather of Harlem”) and Andrew Hinderaker (“Let the Right One In”). Watch our fascinating full group roundtable panel above and click on each name above to view each nominee’s individual interview.

“I think it is a challenge right now because there’s so much content out there. There’s so much material that’s out there,” Hinderaker declares. “With our series, we simply try to lean into what is most specific and what is most personal and I think that that for ‘Let the Right One In,’ is idea that one of the scariest things on TV could also be one of the most moving,” he says. “I think the worst fate for a good show is to not be made,” Antosca opines. “If you get to make your show, it would suck if it was met with complete indifference. But if it’s a meaningful experience making it, you made something good that you’re proud of then fair enough,” he says. “For me, at a ripe old age, the joy is in the doing.,” Brancato adds. “So if I love the show I’m working on and my day is filled with creation, that has to do with the show I care about, then frankly, whether it does well or not is less important to me. But do I want it to do well? Yes!”

Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family” tells the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend,” portrayed by recent Emmy nominee Jake Lacy. Prior to his latest project, Antosca’s career has included “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Antlers” and “Candy.”

“Godfather of Harlem,” which premieres its third season in January 2023 on the newly-named MGM+ (currently Epix), stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as gangster Bumpy Johnson making his way in Harlem during the 1960s. Brancato’s career has included NBC’s cult horror hit “Hannibal,” plus “Of Kings and Prophets,” “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.”

In Showtime’s “Let the Right One In,” a 12-year-old girl lives a closed-in life after turning into a vampire, only able to go out at night. Her father, portrayed by Oscar nominee Demian Bichir, does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive. Hinderaker’s career has included writing for Showtime’s horror hit “Penny Dreadful,” and also on “Pure Genius,” “The Path” and “Away.”

