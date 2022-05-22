‘Meet the Experts’ TV showrunners roundtable panel: ‘Dave,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Harlem,’ ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

What is a showrunner’s worst nightmare? What keeps you up at night when you’re right in the thick of production? What film or series inspired you to work in television?

These were some of the questions answered by five of today’s top TV showrunners and producers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” group roundtable panel with 2022 Emmy contenders. Watch our full group chat with Dave Burd (“Dave”), Joe Wiseman (“Ghosts”), Tracy Oliver (“Harlem”), Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders (“The Hot Zone: Anthrax”) and John Hlavin (“The Man Who Fell to Earth” above. Click on each name above to view each person’s individual interview.

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“I’ve had incidents where I’ve had a rapper supposed to show up one day and they just didn’t come,” Burd reveals. “All the money is just on fire, but there have been times where a rapper didn’t come and I was able to get someone else to take that person’s spot.” “There’s so many, sorry,” Oliver laughs, adding “I feel like there’s a writers’ room answer and then a production answer!” “As a writer,” Hlavin interjects, “if it’s a late draft [script] that also acts into a production start, um, um, I don’t, I don’t write well fast personally. Like I like to put a lot of coats of paint down. That’s sort of the way I like to do it. So if someone passes me something late and it’s not good and I don’t have the time to get a lot of paint on it, then it is incredibly stressful.”

“Production is a conveyor belt and once you start that conveyor belt, it’s very expensive to stop it,” Wiseman says adding that “the thing that keeps me up is that what the future stories are.” “It can get really, really tough if people aren’t on the same page or don’t have the same enthusiasm,” Peterson says. “If you’re on a show forever, it’s this big family. But, you come into a six episode [series], it’s hard to get this amazing enthusiasm,” he shares, adding that “being the cheerleader for everybody is a big part of the job.” “Other people’s inexperience or insecurities, that’s always the hardest,” Souders adds. “It can come out of the blue from somebody you weren’t expecting it to come from and then you can find people that are rock solid and that’s great, but it can be difficult.”

Burd’s series was a WGA nominee for “Dave” earlier this year, and his career has also included the Lil Dicky music videos . Wiseman was a WGA nominee for “New Girl.” his career also including “The Office,” “Last Man Standing,” “1600 Penn,” “The Odd Couple” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Oliver was an Image Awards nominee for “Girls Trip,” her career has also including “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Little,” “First Wives Club” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” Both Peterson and Souders have worked together on projects such as “Smallville,” “Political Animals,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Dome,” “Salem” and “Genius,” while Hlavin’s career has included “The Shield,” “Trust Me,” “Underworld: Awakening” and “Shooter.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions