Meet the Experts: TV showrunners roundtable: ‘The Dropout,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

How do you get the tone of your show just right, treading that delicate balance between comedy and drama? What film or TV series do you watch over and over, which moved you and inspired you as an artist? These were some of the questions answered by four of today’s top TV showrunners when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” group roundtable panel with 2022 Emmy nominees: Elizabeth Meriwether (“The Dropout”), John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”), Tom Campbell (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Paul Simms (“What We Do in the Shadows”). Watch our hysterical full group chat above and click on each name above to view each nominee’s individual interview.

“I think John and Liz, of the people here, have the hardest job because both of those [projects] are in a sense, a mystery. Even though we already know the story [of ‘The Dropout’] and John’s is an actual mystery, you can’t fake your way through that stuff. You can tap dance around and fake your way through comedy. But a mystery has to withhold stuff, reveal stuff,” Simms says about how difficult it can be to achieve the right tone in more dramatic moments on any show. “I disagree,” Meriwether pipes in respectfully about how she sees comedy as the most difficult to get right, particularly given her and Simms’ background in comedy. “It’s one of the hardest things to write, because it’s not really about what’s on the page, it’s about this alchemy on set. You have to have what’s on the page and then figure out how to get that moment,” she says. “It’s all alchemy,” Hoffman agrees. “Funny comes in a lot of flavors. Funny comes out of a lot of dramatic moments. Funny comes from tragedy and don’t be afraid of any of it,” he says. For Campbell on the other hand, after numerous seasons of the many iterations of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” worldwide, it all boils down to one thing when it comes to tone. “I want to introduce high camp because I feel like I’ve lost my sensitivity to comedy and drama,” he jokes. “It has to be campy or I don’t even feel it. I don’t even know what happened.”

Meriwether is nominated twice in 2022 for producing and writing “The Dropout.” Other projects have included “No Strings Attached,” “New Girl,” “Single Parents” and “Bless This Mess.” Hoffman is a two-time nominee for “Only Murders in the Building” and was previously nominated for writing the Academy Awards (2009). Other projects have included “Looking” and “Grace and Frankie.” Campbell is a five-time Emmy winner among 14 career nominations for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.” Others were for “Million Dollar Listing: New York.” Simms now has his 11th career Emmy nomination. He has been nominated previously for “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Atlanta” and “What We Do in the Shadows.

