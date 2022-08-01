Melanie Lynskey (‘Yellowjackets’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Melanie Lynskey is entering the “Yellowjackets” episode “Doomcoming” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. This installment debuted on January 9, 2022, and is the ninth episode of the Showtime drama’s debut season.

In this episode, Shauna (Lynskey) comes to clean to her husband, Jeff, about her murder of Adam – but Jeff reveals some secrets of his own. The Showtime logline is as follows: “You are cordially invited to The Doomcoming. On the brink of death, the Yellowjackets opt to throw one last rager before careening into oblivion. An increasingly paranoid Shauna struggles between keeping her cool and being Shauna.”

Lynskey is a Hollywood veteran with countless acting credits to her name, but this is her first-ever Emmy Award nomination.

This year’s Best Drama Actress category also includes Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

