Melissa Carter (‘The Cleaning Lady’ showrunner): ‘Pushed reality, but grounded characters’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The key to being a good showrunner is to hire really good people and trust they know how to do their job better than you know how to do their job,” reveals “The Cleaning Lady” executive producer Melissa Carter. For our recent webchat she continues, “You let everyone know what you’re trying to achieve, and then you let them do their work.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The hit Fox drama has recently been renewed for a second season and was developed from an Argentinian series (“La chica que limpia”) by Miranda Kwock. It tells the story of Thony (Elodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor. She becomes a cleaner for an organized crime syndicate to earn money for her son’s medical treatment and stay in the United States. Carter explains, “She’s a woman who wants to keep her family safe and together. It really does mix domestic and female issues with propulsive exciting crime stories.”

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Carter not only performs the role of producer but also writer on the series. She says, “It’s pushed reality, but grounded characters. We wanted to take what people were digesting on the news and take the audience through a journey where you’re in the character’s shoes. You’re really imagining what it’s like to have your rights taken away, to be thrown in a cage and not know what’s going to happen to your family. For that shock with the detention center episode and ICE raid episode, you really cared about the characters at that point. You really got to see what that journey is like. We were taking the audience on a visceral journey. So that they can feel what that is, and not just distance themselves from it with a news snippet or a political slogan.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions