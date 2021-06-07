Melissa George (‘The Mosquito Coast’) on how to ‘thrive’ with a ‘quite tough and menacing’ role [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“As an actress, when I get a role that requires me to be quite tough and menacing, all those things that my face doesn’t look like, I thrive,” admits Melissa George about playing the elusive Margot Fox on Apple TV+ seven-episode dramatic thriller “The Mosquito Coast.” She adds, “It is so much fun to play because that’s not how I am in my own life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Mosquito Coast” is based on the 1981 novel by acclaimed author Paul Theroux, the uncle of the show’s star Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”), who plays Allie Fox, an idealistic inventor who uproots his family on a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government. The ambitious action drama was developed by Neil Cross (“Luther”) and author Tom Bissell, who also executive produce the series alongside Rupert Wyatt, who directs the first two episodes, both Justin and Paul Theroux, Edward L. McDonnell, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman.

George co-stars as Allie’s mysterious wife Margot Fox alongside Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, who play their teenage children. While audiences may recall that “The Mosquito Coast” was previously adapted into Peter Weir‘s Harrison Ford-starring 1986 feature film, the new adaptation aims to be truer to the source material, delving into the motivations behind Allie’s quest to get off the grid and relocate his family away from the government forces that are after him.

One of the central mysteries of the show is understanding who Margot Fox really is, and what motivates her to remain by her husband’s side on their perilous journey. The audience, like Allie and Margot’s teenage children, do not know the underlying details of what the family is running from and what terrible secrets Allie and Margot are hiding. That mystique, particularly around Margot, continues right through the series’ seven episodes, with only relatively fleeting glimpses into the real Margot, who is otherwise played by George as particularly guarded and pensive.

One of those glimpses comes in episode 4 (“Bus Stop”), in which the Foxes are staying at a local Mexican drug cartel’s lavish Mexican hacienda. At the dinner table, nefarious drug kingpin Aunt Lucrecia (Ofelia Medina) is hosting the family, which starts out relatively friendly but ends in a dangerous standoff where Margot snaps and briefly shows her true colors. “It dawned on me that the less that I do and the more that I think, the camera will hopefully pick up those thoughts,” she explains. “Just simple looks to the clock, to her husband, the kids, to her, and constantly plotting about what’s going to come next. My goal was to show a window into who this woman was in front of her children for the first time.”

“It is so much fun to play because that’s not how I am in my own life,” George reveals about that and other scenes where Margot lets her guard down. “I really, really worked hard at keeping it very intimate, very small, really calculated and everything that came out of her mouth was slightly sarcastic, a little menacing and ultimately cool; she knows exactly what she’s going to do, and that gives everybody an idea of who she really is.”

