Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline (‘Ted Lasso’ editors): ‘Soccer, like editing, is a game of collaboration’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s really finding the perfect pitch of comedy and feeling,” says Melissa McCoy about the challenges in editing “Ted Lasso.” Her fellow editor on the series, A.J. Catoline, adds, “It’s a show where comedy and pathos meet and it’s about finding that balance. There’s so much more to Ted, we need to take time with the moments.” Watch our exclusive video interview above with the two editors.

In “Ted Lasso,” the optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) adapts to the rules of soccer and English culture in his new job as coach of an English Premiere League Football club. Catoline confesses, “We’re not a football show; the show is so much more than that. But when we go into the games, we want to get it right. There is such a culture we want to speak to.”

McCoy reveals that editing the series is “paying attention to the nuances of what the characters are doing when they’re responding; how these people are affecting one another. We are conscious about their reaction shots: how Ted is influencing the team and how the team is influencing Ted. They are coming together as a kind of family. We really pay attention to how they are interacting with one another. And try to build that familiar feeling of team life, sports life, office life and real life. It touches on all those aspects.”

Catoline reflects, “Soccer, like picture editing, is a game of collaboration. The scene in episode two where the stadium chants ‘wanker’ at Ted, was just 10 people on a set chanting. The magic of post mixing made that sound like 10,000 people. Our music editors stepped in and helped us with the score. It’s a massive team going from visual effects to music and sound. We are very grateful to be at the center of that, directing traffic. Passing the ball for sure.”

Both editors were recently nominated at the ACE Eddie awards for Best Edited Non-Commercial Comedy. McCoy prevailed for the ‘Make Rebecca Great Again’ episode. The editor says that the success of the series “is from the top down. Jason is super involved and always open to ideas from wherever they come. If it serves the story and characters, he’s all about the Ted Lasso way.”

