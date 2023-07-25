Melissa McCoy (‘Ted Lasso’ editor): ‘We were closing a chapter’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Over the three seasons we formed a great team,” reflects Melissa McCoy about editing on “Ted Lasso.” In our recent webchat she continues, “Everybody brings an extra bit of magic in what they do. Everyone was looking at what they could do to elevate it a little more. That’s been an exciting place to work. Nobody felt stifled.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Ted Lasso” has won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series the last two years and is nominated a third time. The show is about Ted (Jason Sudeikis) coaching a struggling soccer team in Richmond, England. McCoy has received her third straight Emmy nomination for Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy. This year she’s recognized for her work on the season finale “So Long, Farewell.” She explains, “That episode is so big and dense. I kind of approached it as three different pieces. The first 20 minutes was a traditional ‘Ted Lasso’ episode. We had some office scenes and some diamond dogs. Then we had a big 20 minute football match that called back to different elements. Then I looked at the ending. A lot of it was reviewing callbacks to season 1.”

While the future of the series remains uncertain, the season concludes a story arc as Ted leaves the club to spend more time with his son in the United States. McCoy admits, “Since I edited the pilot, I was calling on pilot-Melissa to bring that energy to the finale of the three-season arc. We were closing a chapter, but we were also saying there was a lot more that still could be told. These people will continue on in the way of Ted. We were trying hard to not be too sentimental. When Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted to stay, I had a version where she cried a little bit more. When I worked with Jason, he wanted it so she didn’t cry, because she cries at the end. We didn’t want to overindulge.”

In the final, Coach Beard (Brandon Hunt) presents a video package to the team commemorating their three seasons with Ted. McCoy reflects, “Growing up I was on the swim team. Interestingly enough, our assistant coach would make us end of year videos set to music. I tried to channel that. I still have them on VHS for the four years I was a varsity swimmer. We would just love it. They had to collect all the videos from the parents. That’s kind of what we did. We had an open channel that the guys on the team could send their behind the scenes videos to. I also used what Apple had shot behind the scenes and went back to our game footage. It was editing within the editing which was an interesting thing to wrap your mind around.”

