In Memoriam 2019: Gallery of 40 celebrity deaths includes Doris Day, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Luke Perry

With 2019 now ending, Gold Derby celebrates over 40 celebrities who died in the past 12 months. Tour our photo gallery above as we feature tributes to these actors, actresses, musicians, producers and entertainers from this past year.

Just a few of the people honored in our special photo gallery:

Iconic singer and actress Diahann Carroll died at age 84 on October 4. She was the first African-American woman to star on her own TV show (“Julia,” starting in 1968). She also starred in “Dynasty” and was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame in 2011. She was an Oscar nominee for “Claudine” in 1974.

Tim Conway died on May 14 at age 85. The comedy legend won six Emmy Awards during his lengthy career, including four for “The Carol Burnett Show,” one for “Coach” and one for “30 Rock.” He was inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame in 2002.

Legendary singer and actress Doris Day died on May 13 at age 97. She received an Oscar nomination for “Pillow Talk” and also starred in films “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” “Lover Come Back,” “Send Me No Flowers,” “The Pajama Game” and more. She starred for five years on “The Doris Day Show” for CBS. She received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1989 Golden Globe Awards.

Actor Albert Finney died on February 8 at age 82. He was a five-time Oscar nominee for “Tom Jones” (1963), “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), “The Dresser” (1983), “Under the Volcano” (1984) and “Erin Brockovich” (2000). He won at the Golden Globes for his film role in “Tom Jones” and for his TV role in “The Gathering Storm” (2002).

Actor and director Peter Fonda died on August 16 at age 79. He was an Oscar nominee for his “Easy Rider” (1969) screenplay and for his lead role in “Ulee’s Gold” (1997). He was part of a famous acting family, including father Henry, sister Jane and daughter Bridget.

Robert Forster died on October 11 at age 78. He had roles in over 100 films and TV shows, receiving an Oscar nomination for “Jackie Brown.” Other movies included “Mulholland Drive,” “The Descendants” and “What They Had.”

Valerie Harper died on August 30 at age 80. She won three Emmy Awards for playing neighbor Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and then won another as a lead actress on “Rhoda.” She was also nominated at the Tonys for “Looped” in 2010.

Actor Luke Perry died on March 4 at age 52. He was best known for long-running roles on “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale.” He will also appear in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in late 2019.

Filmmaker John Singleton died at age 51 on April 29. He was nominated at the Oscars for directing and writing of the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood.” Other movies in his career included “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Shaft” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

Performer Carroll Spinney died on December 8 at age 85. For close to 50 years, he played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” and various films and TV shows.