In Memoriam 2020 celebrity deaths: Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and more [PHOTOS]

Throughout 2020, Gold Derby continues to update our photo gallery above with major celebrity deaths from film, television, theater and music. Tour through our pictures so far with the following 11 people currently featured:

Max von Sydow died on March 8 at age 90. The Swedish actor often worked with Ingmar Bergman, including in “The Seventh Seal,” “The Passion of Anna” and “Shame.” He received Oscar nominations for “Pelle the Conqueror” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” plus Emmy bids for “Red King, White Knight” and “Game of Thrones.”

James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” is dead at the age of 93 on March 2. He received 20 Emmy nominations for that Bravo program and won the award in 2013. He was also nominated in 1988 for an original song on a Bob Hope comedy special.

Actor Robert Conrad died on February 8 at age 84. He was the star of such TV series as “The Wild Wild West,” “Hawaiian Eye” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep” aka “Black Sheep Squadron.”

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on February 5. One of his greatest roles was in “Spartacus,” and he received three Oscar nominations for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” He received an honorary Oscar, American Film Institute life achievement ward, Kennedy Center Honors, Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild life achievement award and National Medal of Arts.

TV legend Gene Reynolds died on February 3 at age 96. He was the co-creator of “M*A*S*H” and “Lou Grant,” winning six Emmys for directing and producing. He was also the president of the Directors Guild for four years.

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash at age 41. After he retired from playing, he won an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

Journalist and anchor Jim Lehrer died on January 23 at age 85. He was the executive editor and co-founder of the “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour,” later named “PBS NewsHour.” He was the winner of several Emmys, a Peabody Award and inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999.

Terry Jones, one of the co-founders of the comedy legends “Monty Python,” died on January 22 at age 77. He was an actor, director and writer for the group for their TV and film work.

Actor John Karlen died at age 86 on January 22. He was an Emmy winner for his long-running role on “Cagney and Lacey” and also had a memorable run on the daytime serial “Dark Shadows.”

Actor, director, writer and producer Buck Henry died on January 8 at age 89. He was an Oscar nominee for the films “The Graduate” and “Heaven Can Wait.” As co-creator of “Get Smart,” he won an Emmy. He was also a frequent guest host of “Saturday Night Live” in its first five years.

Drummer Neil Peart of the band Rush died on January 7 at age 67. The Canadian group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.