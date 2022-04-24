The men who (secretly) love ‘Outlander’

Long touted, and sometimes marketed, as a show that appeals mainly to women, the Starz hit “Outlander” actually has a strong – if bashful – male fan base. Bashful because TV reviewers tend to focus more on the show’s romantic time travel elements and steamy sex scenes than its strong depictions of real-life historical events, bloody battle scenes and male camaraderie.

John Nicholson, a Scottish telecommunications and IT professional who co-administers a large Facebook fan group, knows of many men who love “Outlander” but “feel embarrassed” about admitting it. “That’s a shame. I wish we had more men in the group,” he told me via Facebook. Although Starz declines to share “Outlander’s” viewer demographics, an assistant to Diana Gabaldon, the author of the wildly popular “Outlander” series of books, puts the figure of men who watched the show’s 2014 premiere at “about 40 percent.” If the female members of the numerous “Outlander” Facebook fan groups are any indication, many watch the show with their husbands or boyfriends.

“My wife has read all the books and got me into ‘Outlander’ from season one,” said Chas Lovett from Ohio. “My wife and I have three horses and I’m a history buff here in America as well. I liked the first few seasons of ‘Outlander’ because of the action, the horses, the battles.”

John Carlson, a retired school teacher from Colorado, began watching the series because he’s a fan of time-travel stories. “A love of history, romantic love, and family connections are the main reasons why I admire ‘Outlander’ so much,” he noted. “It’s a show for everyone and anybody can find something about it that they can relate to. It’s very universal as well as transcendental.” Thanks to the show, whose story began in Scotland and is still filmed there, Carlson began exploring his family’s roots and discovered that he’s half-Scottish.

In a statement to Gold Derby, Matthew B. Roberts, “Outlander’s” executive producer and showrunner, confirmed he’s “not surprised” men are drawn to the show, even if they stan from the sidelines. “The palette of themes we use to tell stories on the show has a vast range of colors,” Roberts said. “We dip into the darker side of it quite a lot and don’t shy away from pain and trauma. We depict battles and war. But we also lean into the softer side, the quieter moments, intimate moments, the romance of it all.”

Roberts added that lead character Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), an 18th century Scottish warrior, “is a man’s man. He puts his strength at the service of his undying love. He’s not afraid to be vulnerable. He’s multifaceted, complex. He’s educated. A warrior. A guy you can imagine having a beer with but, at the same time, someone who is practically God-like in terms of his heroism. He sets impossibly high standards in terms of romance (sorry everyone) — but isn’t everyone a romantic at heart?”

Carlson said the show has enriched his life. “’Outlander’ makes me happy in a cruel world. I don’t care if people think I’m strange for admitting that. That’s their issue to bear,” he revealed.

Season 6 of “Outlander” is currently airing Sunday nights on Starz. Leading cast members Caitriona Balfe and Heughan are back in action as time traveling doctor Claire Randall Fraser and her Highlander true love. These new episodes are based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth novel in Gabaldon’s world-renowned series.