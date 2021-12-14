Meryl Streep movies: 27 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

Is Meryl Streep the greatest film performer of all time? According to Oscar voters over the past 40+ years, that might just be the case with her record-shattering 21 nominations and three wins. But her filmography is filled with gems that didn’t get any awards buzz.

Streep snagged her first Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actress for “The Deer Hunter” (1978) and picked up her first trophy in that category the very next year for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979). She subsequently snagged two prizes in the lead category (“Sophie’s Choice” in 1982 and “The Iron Lady” in 2011) and competed 17 more times: Best Actress for “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981), “Silkwood” (1983), “Out of Africa” (1985), “Ironweed” (1987), “A Cry in the Dark” (1988), “Postcards from the Edge” (1990), “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995), “One True Thing” (1998), “Music of the Heart” (1999), “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “Doubt” (2008), “Julie & Julia” (2009), “August: Osage County” (2013), “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016), and “The Post” (2017); Best Supporting Actress for “Adaptation” (2002) and “Into the Woods” (2014).

Surprisingly, her nomination for “The Post” was her first for a Best Picture nominee since “Out of Africa,” which was also the last film of hers to win that highly sought-after prize (“The Deer Hunter” and “Kramer vs. Kramer” were also Best Picture victors). Her only other film in recent years to land among the Best Picture nominees was Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” at the 2020 Oscars.

Take a tour through our photo gallery of Streep’s 27 greatest film performances, including her 2021 work in “Don’t Look Up” and many others.

Some original text by Zach Laws.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions