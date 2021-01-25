Meryl Streep will break her own Golden Globe records with ‘The Prom’

We are predicting that Meryl Streep will have to make more room on her already crowded mantle as she is tipped to take home her ninth Golden Globe for her star turn in the Netflix musical “The Prom.” Streep sits atop our Best Musical/Comedy Actress chart for her role as a Broadway diva hoping to revitalize her career by promoting the plight of a high school girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) who is prevented from taking her girlfriend to the prom. Streep dazzles in a string of song-and-dance numbers and has some lovely quieter moments too.

Seven of Streep’s record eight Golden Globe victories have been on the film side (her single TV win was for her leading role in the 2003 HBO limited series “Angels in America”). Her first time to the podium at these kudos put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was for her supporting role in “Kramer vs. Kramer” in 1980. She went on to win the Oscar.

Two years later, Streep picked up the first of her three (and counting) Globes for Best Drama Actress for “The French Lieutenant’s Woman.” The following year, she won over HFPA members with her work in “Sophie’s Choice” and repeated for that at the Academy Awards. She then lost this race a whopping 10 times before finally prevailing for “The Iron Lady” in 2012. Her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher also won her that long-awaited third Oscar.

Streep has gone two for 10 in Best Musical/Comedy Actress with wins in 2007 for “The Devil Wears Prada” and 2010 for

“Julie & Julia.” Should she collect a third trophy in this category, she will equal the achievements of Julie Andrews and Rosalind Russell.

Andrews went three for eight here with victories for “Mary Poppins” (1965), “The Sound of Music” (1966) and “Victor Victoria” (1983). Those represent her only three Oscar nominations, with a win for the first. Russell had a perfect track record in the this category with wins for “Auntie Mame” (1959), “A Majority of One” (1962) and “Gypsy” (1963). Roz had done the same on the drama side with back-to-back wins for her only bids for “Sister Kenny” (1947) and “Mourning Becomes Electra” (1948). Those latter two roles earned her Oscar nominations as did “Auntie Mame” and a film that came before the Golden Globes were launched, “My Sister Eileen” (1943); she lost all those races.

PREDICT the 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

