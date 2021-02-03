Meryl Streep (twice) and 33 more shocking Golden Globes film snubs

An extended eligibility window and a heavy focus on streaming titles signaled for months that there would be shocks and surprises leading up to this year’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony. Scroll down for our list of the most unexpected snubs, and check out the full list of Golden Globe Awards film nominees.

The Globes are decided by the 90 or so international journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Perhaps the most shocking omission this year is the complete shut-out of “Da 5 Bloods.” The Netflix drama has performed well this awards season and was expected to pick up bids for Best Actor (Delroy Lindo) and Best Director (Spike Lee), but ultimately got nothing. Globe darling Meryl Streep was also excluded twice for her turns in “Let Them All Talk” and “The Prom,” despite the latter making her the category’s frontrunner going into the nominations.

Amazon’s “One Night in Miami” also under-performed. Although it garnered bids for its original song, Leslie Odom, Jr.’s supporting performance, and Regina King’s direction, it was left out of two big categories: Best Screenplay and Best Drama Film. Its writer, Kemp Powers, was also in contention for co-writing the animated film “Soul,” but was kept out of the lineup altogether. “On the Rocks” also did poorly, only earning recognition for Bill Murray’s supporting performance despite being heavily favored for Best Comedy/Musical Actress (Rashida Jones) and Best Comedy/Musical Film nominations.

The controversy surrounding the Korean/English language film “Minari” has deepened now that it has only shown up in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Its director and writer (Lee Isaac Chung), lead actor (Steven Yeun), and supporting actress (Yuh-Jung Youn) were all overlooked. Sophia Loren was also denied another chance at a Globe for her Italian language performance in “The Life Ahead,” although it received nominations for Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film.

See who else the Golden Globes omitted below. And join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

NOT BEST DRAMA

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “News of the World”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead”

Kate Winslet, “Ammonite”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

NOT BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Emma”

“French Exit”

“On the Rocks”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

NOT BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Pete Davidson, “The King of Staten Island”

Jamie Dornan, “Wild Mountain Thyme”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

NOT BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Wild Mountain Thyme”

Rashida Jones, “On the Rocks”

Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs”

Meryl Streep, “The Prom”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Mark Rylance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

David Strathairn, “Nomadland”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”

Nicole Kidman, “The Prom”

Saoirse Ronan, “Ammonite”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

NOT BEST SCREENPLAY

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“On the Rocks”

NOT BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon”

“Trolls World Tour”

“The Willoughbys”