Meryl Streep Oscar dresses: What did she wear each time she was nominated?

Meryl Streep is the most-nominated actor in Oscar history, earning a whopping 21 bids throughout her career (four in supporting, 17 in lead). She ended up winning three Oscars for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “The Iron Lady” (2011). While those trophy stats matter to us nerdy awards pundits, let’s be honest: the average Academy Awards viewer probably cared more about what she was wearing on each of those nights.

Proving to be a true team player, Streep strutted her stuff on the red carpet every year she was nominated except for the 1991 ceremony, which she likely skipped because she was pregnant with her daughter, Louisa. So what did she wear every time she was nominated? Scroll through our Oscar dresses gallery above to see all of her different looks, colors and ensembles, beginning with her most recent nomination year.

