Metallica songs, ranked: 18 classics including ‘Master of Puppets’ and ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica are one of the pioneering bands of heavy metal music. Going strong for more than 40 years, they released their 11th studio album, “72 Seasons,” on April 14, 2023. In honor of its release, let’s count down the greatest hits of their career so far.

18. “St. Anger” (2003)

17. “Whiskey in the Jar” (1999)

16. “Hero of the Day” (1996)

15. “All Within My Hands” with San Francisco Symphony (2020)

14. “The Day That Never Comes” (2008)

13. “Hardwired” (2016)

12. “The Memory Remains” (1997)

11. “Turn the Page” (1998)

10. “The Unforgiven” (1991)

9. “Cyanide” (2008)

8. “Spit Out the Bone” (2017)

7. “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (1984)

6. “Fade to Black” (1984)

5. “Nothing Else Matters” (1992)

4. “Until it Sleeps” (1996)

3. “One” (1989)

2. “Enter Sandman” (1991)

1. “Master of Puppets” (1986)

Metallica was formed in 1981 by guitarist and lead singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich after Ulrich placed an ad seeking other musicians to jam with. They recorded their first song, “Hit the Lights,” in 1982, and then their first album, “Kill ‘Em All,” in 1983. That collection was eventually certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

But their next two albums were even bigger successes: “Ride the Lightning” (1984) and especially “Master of Puppets” (1986), which is regarded as one of the most influential metal albums ever recorded and was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress, a first for a metal album. By the late 1980s and early 1990s they had fully entered the mainstream, with their self-titled fifth studio album going 16-times platinum, making it the biggest commercial hit of their careers, but not the last. Their first 10 albums, spanning more than 30 years, all went platinum.

They have achieved recognition from their industry peers to the tune of eight Grammys out of 18 nominations, all in rock and metal categories. They have also won two American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards. Their 2004 documentary “Some Kind of Monster” even won an Independent Spirit Award. Suffice it to say that they’ve become a pop cultural institution and one of music history’s foremost metal acts. What are your favorite Metallica songs?