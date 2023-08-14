Michael Anthony Brown and Curtis McConnell (‘Welcome to Wrexham’ editors): ‘Rob and Ryan… lean into their ignorance’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The system of football in England is such a different concept for American viewers,” admits “Welcome to Wrexham” editor Michael Anthony Brown in our recent webchat. The show explores Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing the Wrexham football club in Wales. Brown’s fellow editor Curtis McConnell adds, “What was helpful was Rob and Ryan being willing to lean into their ignorance. It helps the American audience identify with them. They were really helpful in making a complex sports palatable.” Watch the exclusive video interview with the pair or editors above.

The sports documentary series follows the football club after its acquisition by the Hollywood stars. It shows the club’s quest to be promoted to a higher league as well as the impact the team has on the town of Wrexham. McConnell explains, “I wanted to do the town justice. It’s finding those connections between the club and the town.” Brown says, “we wanted to honestly portray these characters. I’ve never had so much footage to work with that was so incredibly honest and raw. We wanted to make sure we were not fanning flames, but captured that purity.”

This year “Wrexham” has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. McConnell and Brown share this nomination with Mohamed El Manasterly, Charles Little and Bryan Rowland. Brown says, “seeing the reaction after it got nominated from the people of Wrexham was another level. They were in a series that was nominated for an Emmy!”

The editing team is nominated for the season final, ‘Do or Die.’ In the episode, Wrexham play their final game of the season with promotion on the line. The episode goes between the exciting showdown and reflections from people in the community. McConnell reveals, “The personal journeys reinforce how much the wins, and the losses in particular, mean. The sense of hope that came back to this town was a really important thing.” Brown adds, “the biggest thing was telling the story of the match in a non-linear way. The game was so exciting, there were so many goals back and forth. It lent itself to this structure. The challenge was how do we insert these characters that don’t foreshadow the result too much.”

They revealed the result of the match through Annette – a supporter folding her jerseys at the end of the season. McConnell says, “I remember getting teary or misty as I was cutting it. That’s always a good signal that there’s something here. It was a big swing. The whole team thought let’s try and go for it.”

