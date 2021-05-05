Michael Crow (‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ costume designer) on creating a ‘completely new, separate Captain America’ suit for Anthony Mackie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There’s a language to how the Marvel superhero costumes have been created in the past,” describes costume designer Michael Crow. This history greatly aided his work on the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The popular series follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the wake of Captain America’s disappearance. Crow has worked on these characters in previous projects, which he reveals “directly informed my approach.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

This series marks the first time Crow has stepped into the role of costume designer. He previously served as assistant costume designer for the MCU projects “Captain America: Civil War,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” This experience was invaluable when it came to charting each character’s journey through wardrobe. “I have a knowledge of who they are and where those characters have been,” explains Crow.

One of the most thrilling journeys in the series is watching Sam take up the mantle of Captain America. His new super suit is unveiled as he crashes through a window to take out some baddies. He wields Cap’s infamous vibranium shield while keeping the robotic wings from his days as Falcon. The classic red and blue color scheme is highlighted by a shock of white that extends up to a half cowl around the actor’s head. The design takes inspiration from the character’s run in the comic books while keeping things “real and practical.” Crow explains that the brilliant use of white helped “to make Sam stand out and be a completely new, separate Captain America.” Materials and shapes from past Falcon and Captain America suits were incorporated to “get the history of both of those costumes in one.” A full circle moment for Sam’s journey.

Crow was also key in bringing the new location of Madripoor to life. The classic comic book locale is infamous for lawlessness and made its live action debut in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” While the fictional city is located in southeast Asia, Crow “wanted it to feel very international” in order to reflect the melting pot of organized criminals residing there. He studied various gangs and mafia style from every continent when creating the “Low Town” district. By contrast, “High Town” incorporated eclectic “fashion forward” styles from around the world. In a world where so many looks carry over from one film or series to the next, it was a rewarding challenge to bring a brand new setting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

