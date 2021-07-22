Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Michael Douglas is entering “The Kominsky Method” episode “The round toes, of the high shoes” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program streamed May 28 and was the fourth episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Morgan Freeman visits the acting class conducted by Sandy (Douglas). He is finally getting along with his ex-wife Roz (Kathleen Turner) before an unexpected offer arrives from Barry Levinson.

This year marks his ninth and tenth career Emmy nominations (producing and acting) with one previous win. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

