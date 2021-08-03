Why Michael Douglas ‘had a little chip on my shoulder’ making ‘The Kominsky Method’s’ final season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Michael Douglas has earned his third consecutive Best Comedy Actor Emmy nomination for “The Kominsky Method” and this one feels a bit more meaningful. Season 3 is the show’s last and almost didn’t exist because Netflix originally had a two-year commitment to the show and then Alan Arkin opted not to return should there be a third.

“I had such a good time that I finished the two and I wanted to tie it up, wrap it up with a little bouquet or a ribbon, tie it all together and finish the show up,” Douglas told Gold Derby (watch above). “Alan had different feelings. … I thought we had another [season] in us and just wanted to tie up the stories and talked to Chuck Lorre, who’s the real deal. He’s just one helluva writer and he felt the same way.”

A third and final season renewal from Netflix and Warner Bros. Television wasn’t automatic given the departure of Arkin from the two-hander, but Lorre, who wrote the entire six-episode season solo, upgraded Kathleen Turner, who plays Roz, the ex-wife of Douglas’ Sandy, to series regular as his new foil. The final season dealt with loss, reconciliation and finding success later in life. You can say the last point is true for the show itself as it scored six nominations — its most for a single season — including Best Comedy Series, and its first acting bids outside of Douglas and Arkin for guest star Morgan Freeman and supporting player Paul Reiser. The first two seasons nabbed six nominations combined.

SEE Watch our interviews with ‘The Kominsky Method’ cast and crew

“[The renewal] was a little kind of a reluctant thing. They saw us as a two-hander and Alan wasn’t gonna be there. So I had a little chip on my shoulder, just in terms of making this all work,” Douglas recounted. “So it gets six nominations. In the end, to me, it’s just a real reflection of what a good show it was. I had a great part. Chuck Lorre is a phenomenal writer. We got nominations in casting, we got technical nominations in sound. And then of course Morgan Freeman, as well as Paul Reiser for supporting actor, so it was a complete unit and effort. So we all have to be thankful to Chuck Lorre, who I couldn’t believe has never won an Emmy. … So if anything this year, I’m really hoping for Chuck. I would love to see him get it.”

Douglas, of course, won an Emmy for his performance in the 2013 HBO film “Behind the Candelabra,” one of his numerous career accolades that include two Oscars, Best Picture for producing “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and Best Actor for “Wall Street” (1987). In a move that would warm any awards nut’s heart, Douglas opened his speech for “Cuckoo’s Nest” by noting that it was the first film since 1934’s “It Happened One Night” to win the Big Five awards for picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay (the only other film to have accomplished this is 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs”).

“When we got the nine nominations, I saw we had picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay as five of the nine, so that was why I thought of it,” Douglas shared. “And then I had to beg Jack Nicholson — he had already lost for ‘Five Easy Pieces,’ he lost for ‘Easy Rider’ and he lost [two others] so he didn’t even think he had a chance — so I had begged him to come. And then the awards show starts and we lose the first four awards. And Jack looks at me and says, ‘Mikey D, I told ya, man, I told ya. This is bad.’ I said, ‘C’mon, c’mon.’ And then we won screenplay, then we won director, then actress, actor and picture. … I didn’t realize I had said that in the speech. I must’ve sounded pretty cocky when I said it!”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?