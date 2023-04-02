Michael Fassbender movies: 12 greatest films ranked worst to best [PHOTOS]

Throughout his film career, Irish actor Michael Fassbender has been unafraid to take risks, tackling a wide variety of unusual roles, from an almost-human robot and a IRA freedom fighter to a legendary psychiatrist and a musician wearing a papier-mâche head. It’s a filmography that would daunt some actors and inspire still others, and for Fassbender, it’s a film career that has only really just begun.

Along the way, Fassbender has been able to be a part of an enviable mix of breakthrough independent films, searing personal dramas, and even a few franchise moneymakers. Most importantly, he has collaborated with such premier filmmakers as Ridley Scott, Danny Boyle and Quentin Tarantino, with perhaps the most significant relationship in his career being with with filmmaker Steve McQueen, whose three-film collaboration with Fassbender (“Hunger,” “Shame” and “12 Years a Slave”) have raised the bar for each man to new artistic heights.

With his upcoming films with Taika Waititi and David Fincher nearing release, it appears that Fassbender’s winning streak is not yet at an end. So in celebration, let’s raise a glass to the two-time Oscar nominee by counting down and ranking his 12 best performances on screen.

