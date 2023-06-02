Michael Gasparro (‘Murdaugh Murders’ executive producer) on difficulties to get people to talk about the family on camera [Exclusive Video Interview]

Trying to get people on camera to talk about the titular family for “The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” was a tough thing to accomplish for executive producer Michael Gasparro. “It was terribly difficult to get people. This is a small community. We had a really hard time talking to people. It’s Hampton, South Carolina. They were scared and I think that people are still scared,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent Meet the Experts panel on TV Documentaries (watch the exclusive video interview above).

But fear about the family wasn’t the only reason the crew had a hard time talking to people. “There’s also multiple documentaries, so it was very competitive and it was an ongoing story, which is also really difficult since you’re not taking a story from the past and telling it today.”

SEE over 300 video interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

“The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which can currently be streamed on Netflix, explores the troubled recent history of the powerful Murdaugh family in South Carolina and the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh. A number of suspicious deaths over several years have strange connections to the Murdaugh family with everything culminating in the murder of Alex’s wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul, in June of 2021. In March, Alex was convicted for the murders of Maggie and Paul and is serving two life sentences for the crimes.

The decision to start the story with the Paul Murdaugh boating accident in February of 2019 that killed Mallory Beach was a very strategic decision on the part of the filmmakers. “We felt like the boat crash was the beginning of the end for Alex Murdaugh. [It’s] what opened up the story to all these different things.” They also found that using the boat crash as a starting point would be a smart decision because of how applicable it was for other people. “I’m sure many people can relate to somebody dying in a drinking and driving thing and we felt like this was really relatable. We wanted to hear the story through the kids and then go wide with it and bring in Alex and the family and all those connections.”

One of the biggest unknowns about the Murdaugh family is how all of this is affecting the elder son of the family, Buster Murdaugh. “It’s a complex situation with Buster and I think that he wanted to be like his father and be a lawyer.” Gasparro believes that one day he will speak for himself but the history of his family name will always be somewhat of a burden. “These kids were brought up in a family institution that was a powerful name, so they kind of didn’t have many choices. They had to fall in line.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions