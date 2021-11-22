Michael Greyeyes (‘Wild Indian’ and ‘Rutherford Falls’): ‘We actually see the complexity of native relations’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“As indigenous people and artists, it has been fraught,” admits actor Michael Greyeyes. For our recent webchat, he continues, “We’re left with sort of choices between this or that, which is sort of a false paradigm. What I’ve always done in my career is reject the either or. I’ll go right up the middle or I’ll go around both sides. I’m interested in telling different stories. I’m interested in telling a story about uncles and men that I know, the fathers or dads that that I grew up with. I find there’s lots of choices to make when representing my community.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

This year, Greyeyes has received two Gotham Award nominations. He has reaped bids in the Film Lead Performance for his role in “Wild Indian” and Performance in a New TV Series for his turn in “Rutherford Falls.”

“Wild Indian” is an independent Vertical Entertainment film directed and written by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Greyeyes says, “We made it in 17 days, it was fast and furious. The work that’s produced in those kinds of circumstances is so beautiful, everyone’s coming together.”

In the film the actor plays Makwa, a successful businessman hiding a violent secret from his childhood. He explains, “These layers of coldness, brutality and ambition are masks that he’s adopted to succeed and also avoid his own personal reckoning. To dive into this character was pretty harrowing. I remain disturbed by the process. His violence towards women was really disconcerting. To take those kinds of journeys is difficult as an actor. I often describe the film as like a piano wire around the audience’s neck; and Lyle just tightens and tightens it.”

“Rutherford Falls” is a Peacock comedy about a town which descends into conflict when town plans prompt the local Minishonka tribe to pursue litigation.

Greyeye plays Terry Thomas, the determined head of the Minishonka Casino. The actor reveals, “He’s low key terrifying but charming. A lot of what we see in ‘Rutherford Falls’ is an exploration of perspective. In media we’ve often been portrayed as monolithic entities, indigenous culture. As you learn more about us, you realize we are hundreds of different cultures. What I love about the show is that we see these characters. We actually see the complexity of native relations. It allows audiences to recognize our inherent complexity of how we relate to each other.”

Greyeyes is also an associate professor at York University in the department’s theater since 2004. He reflects, “I tell them we are storytellers. That’s certainly coming from my own cultural traditions. For actors, we do it through movement and voice and words. I lost 35 pounds to play Makwa. There’s a beauty to what we do. There’s poetry to committing to a life that is not our own.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions