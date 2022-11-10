Michael Ground (‘The Boys’ costume designer): ‘Herogasm’ required ’30 orgy-centric super suits’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The sixth episode of “The Boys” Season 3, titled “Herogasm,” went viral for all the reasons you’d expect, as it featured a superhero orgy sequence that soon climaxed into violence. As costume designer Michael Ground explains in Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel, “I designed probably 30 orgy-centric super suits” for that episode. “That was probably a four-month process of illustrations. For that, we did design all the masks, all the gauntlets, all the armor and everything else — we just didn’t have to do the bodies of it all.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Ground continues on, “When you’re working in that kind of a situation, it’s just making sure that people are comfortable and they’re covered where they need to be covered, and we’re showing what they’re comfortable showing, and just to bring the entertainment for the audience.” He notes how viewers have “been dying for ‘Herogasm’ since ‘The Boys’ began production for Season 1,” and so it became about “putting as much in there as we can, but with the most comfort of the cast so that they could perform.”

The third season of “The Boys” streamed on Amazon Prime Video this summer, which makes it eligible for the upcoming winter awards and the 2023 Emmys. Fans will be happy to learn that the fourth season is in production right now in Toronto, Canada. “Season 3 was huge,” Ground teases, “but Season 4 is bigger, it’s crazier, and there’s a lot of twists that I don’t think anybody is really expecting.”

Ground notes how “the most exciting thing” working on the superhero show is how they all “pivot throughout the day so many times. We go from a crazy super suit to a really downtrodden office worker … So it’s using your brain in all different capacities throughout the whole day and just learning how to keep moving and keep thinking and keep creating, and then blending them all into a world that works together.”

Laura Jean Shannon, who created the original seven superhero designs, was “on a mad hunt to find a costume designer that she could work well with,” Ground reveals about how he joined the show. “LJ is now an associate producer. And my name came up.” After phone calls with producers Eric Kripke and Michaela Starr, he recalls, “All of a sudden I was signed on to this monster show.”

For any new characters that are introduced into the world of “The Boys,” such as Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy, the process is about “six months to a year” to create the costume, develop the fabrics, do mock-up fittings, etc. As Ground details, “It’s a long haul of intensive days making sure the suit can work for all the action and getting a bit of a layout from Eric on what we’re gonna have to do and the action that’s gonna come. [It’s about] just making sure that the suits are fully functional for everything that we need to do to keep the cameras rolling and the entertainment coming.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions