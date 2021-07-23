Michael K. Williams (‘Lovecraft Country’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Michael K. Williams is entering the “Lovecraft Country” episode “Rewind 1921” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired October 11 and was the ninth episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Montrose (Williams), Atticus (Jonathan Majors) and Leti (Jurnee Smollett) struggle to keep Diana alive after a curse. Traveling back to 1921, he sees a younger version of himself beaten by his father.

This year marks his fifth career Emmy nomination with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) and Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions