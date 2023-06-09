Michael Pepin (‘Abbott Elementary’ cinematographer) on the camera being ‘the eyes and ears of the viewers’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s actually quite complicated to pretend to be a documentary crew,” declares cinematographer Michael Pepin about the role of the camera on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The comedy about a group of teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia is filmed as if it’s a documentary, which creates specific and unique challenges for Pepin and his camera operators. As Pepin says during an exclusive video chat with Gold Derby (watch above), the camera operators are “the eyes and ears of the viewers.”

Pepin gives special credit to Randall Einhorn, one of the show’s executive producers and its lead director, for embracing and encouraging the documentary-style manner in which the show is filmed. “It’s all about the authenticity for him,” says Pepin. “He thrives on solving these cinematic puzzles right within this world. It’s just deeply ingrained in him.”

In solving those puzzles, Pepin describes the creative ways in which multiple cameras are used to capture each scene. This occasionally results in the camera operators– whom Pepin refers to as “athletes”– having to hide in some interesting places to get their shots. “We have to be really creative in how we block our scenes,” he says. “The purpose of what we’re doing is to create the illusion of spontaneity. So we have our tricks and we have a fantastic camera crew that has experience in unscripted work. So there’s this built in authenticity to what they’re doing.”

Because the cameras are a part of the action, Pepin says that sometimes it’s necessary for the camera operator to be a part of the scene in order to be in the right place to capture their shot. He describes the need to put a particularly tall operator in a Halloween costume in order for a certain camera shot to be captured. “I went to our costume department and I asked them if they had a costume they could put Drew in; Drew is 6’5,” jokes Pepin. “If you look deep in the background you’ll see this 6’5 zombie walking through the back of the frame.” However, Pepin says that going to such amusing lengths is part of the appeal of the job. “We have lot of fun in figuring out the puzzle in the documentary world that we try to stick to.”

