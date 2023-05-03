Michael Shannon (‘George and Tammy’) on playing a legend and using his own voice: Lip-syncing is ‘disrespectful to the audience’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I guess they’re polar opposites,” says Michael Shannon while discussing his two Showtime series, “George and Tammy” and “Waco: The Aftermath.” “One’s a train-wreck country singer and the other one’s this stand-up FBI fellow. That’s interesting, right? Getting to explore different extremes like that. I find both of these people very compelling. I find George Jones compelling because he’s an artist and probably one of the greatest singers in the history of our country. I find Gary [Noesner] compelling because he’s one of the greatest negotiators in the history of our country.”

In “George and Tammy,” the actor plays opposite Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, portraying the tumultuous marriage of legendary country music superstars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. “I just think she’s one of the best,” he says of his co-star. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

SEE Making of ‘George and Tammy’: Lively roundtable with Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain and creator Abe Sylvia [Exclusive Video Interview]

Jones had over 160 songs on the country charts throughout his career, but his struggle with alcoholism made him unreliable and, at times, violent. “As an artist sometimes your art takes control of your life,” Shannon explains. “You become secondary to it. You have moments where you start to think, ‘Is this really what i want?’ And it’s sad, because initially when you start doing whatever art form it is you’re doing, you’re doing it with a sense of joy and purity because you want to express yourself and you’re drawn to it. You think it’s beautiful. If you have a certain amount of success it can take over your life.”

Shannon does his own singing in the series and admits he had no prior history with country music. “A lot of work went into it,” he says. “We had an amazing teacher, Ron Browning from Nashville, who taught us how to sing. One of the greatest teachers of anything I’ve ever had. I did have some history with singing, but it was a very different kind of singing. I didn’t sing particularly carefully. I was more of a rocker-type guy. Country music singing is a lot more careful than that. If we would have lip-synced the show it would have been really hollow and false and phony. This has to sound authentic. We’re asking people to go on this journey with us. It’s not an easy journey to go on. These people went through a lot of hell. They caused each other a lot of hell. It’s painful. If you’re gonna ask people to do that, it better be authentic. I find that disrespectful to the audience. Don’t waste people’s time. Nobody needs to see a fake version of this.”

While many volatile moments show Shannon’s full range as an actor, he admits he liked the happy parts the best. “It gets really sad,” he explains. “Jessica and I both agree that the sweetest scene in the show is when they’re old and they’re on Tammy’s tour bus foolin’ around while George, Richie and Nancy are counting money. They’re just goofin’ off. He’s making her laugh. It’s such a sweet soon. These two old wrecks of people who have been through so much suffering, acting like a couple teenagers, just goofing off and kissing. It’s one of the happiest moments of the show. That’s as good as life gets.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?