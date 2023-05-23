Michael Williams (‘Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’ producer) on how Amy Poehler brings ‘a comedic tone’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Immediately we read it and said, we have to do this,” reveals producer Michael Williams about adapting the internationally bestselling book “Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” into a Peacock docu-series. “And in the process of developing it and getting ready to pitch it, I actually started doing the process of death cleaning, which is basically going through all of the stuff you have in your life so one day you don’t pass it on to your kids or to your family,” he says in Gold Derby’s Reality TV/Non-Fiction panel for the 2023 Emmys. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The show is also produced by Amy Poehler, who serves as the narrator. So how did the comedian get attached to “Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” in the first place? Williams explains, “Obviously the title has ‘Death’ in it and Americans don’t really like to talk about death. And our agents suggested getting a comedic tone to it, and they also represented Amy.” After pitching the project to Poehler, “She loved it and she agreed. Her brother has lived in Sweden for many, many years and she’s been there many times. She just knew the Swedish sensibility.”

Williams readily admits how they “wanted a real Swedish cast” for this project, which proved to be more difficult than he first thought. “I had our casting team just dig into Sweden, [but] the entire population of Sweden is less than LA County.” Eventually they were able to cast the three titular “Death Cleaners”: Ella Engström as the organizer, Johan Svenson as the designer, and Katarina Blom as the psychologist.

“They bring their expertise [and are] able to dig in deep with our heroes,” Williams explains about the trio of Swedish stars. However, this is “not a design show,” he notes. “We do have a makeover element with a very light Scandinavian touch. But the makeover on this show are the people. ‘Cause besides decluttering their houses, we declutter their hearts and souls.”

How did Williams discover the participants that took part in the first season, which filmed in Kansas City? “We hired a casting company that actually Amy Poehler worked with on ‘Baking It’ that went and found real people,” he explains. “We had eight episodes and every single story is different.” The heroes range from a 75-year-old single lounge singer, to a married woman who has terminal cancer, to a recent widow who struggles with what to do with her late husband’s possessions.

In each episode of the show, Ella, Johan and Katarina take a coffee break (also known as “Fika”) where they enjoy each other’s company. In Sweden, “Everyone takes it way more seriously than we do,” Williams explains. “Around 10 o’clock you have Fika, you sit for coffee and little snacks and cakes, and it’s a big, big tradition.” All eight episodes of “Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” are streaming now on Peacock.

