Michelle Johnston (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ choreographer): ‘I was always pushing to keep it as authentic as possible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was part of my job to make them feel comfortable,” reveals choreographer Michelle Johnston about giving the actors (some with and some without dance training) on “Welcome to Chippendales” the confidence needed to perform as exotic dancers in a 1980s nightclub. For our recent webchat she adds, “I’ve had to do a lot of jobs where actors are put into situations that are uncomfortable, or it make them feel intimidated. It’s really important that they don’t have to think about any of that when they go to do their scene.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Welcome to Chippendales” was created by Robert Siegel (“Pam & Tommy”), inspired by the book “Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders” by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. It stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani as Steve Banerjee, who founded the famed Chippendales stripper troupe. The limited series charts his rise from an ambitious immigrant gas station attendant to entrepreneur and his fall from grace as he masterminds the murder of his business partner and ultimate rival, Emmy-winning choreographer Nick De Noia, portrayed by Emmy winner Bartlett (“The White Lotus”). The glitzy and tawdry semi-autobiographical drama also co-stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (“Cape Fear,” “Hysterical Blindness”), Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (“You Can’t Take it With You”), Tony nominees Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon,” “Falsettos”) and Robin de Jesús (“In the Heights,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “The Boys in the Band”), as well as breakthrough performer Quentin Plair (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

“As a choreographer, I come from the school of making it as authentic as possible,” Johnston explains. “I was really fascinated by what was going on in that period, and it’s such a departure for what’s happening now, and how people imagine Chippendales to be. I was always pushing to keep it as authentic as possible, but the flip side of that is it’s a little bit dull compared to what we’re used to seeing, what the modern audience wants,” she says. “So, I would keep it authentic and keep it in the period, so nothing felt anachronistic, but I would try to throw a little bells and whistles and a little razzle dazzle into it to keep a modern audience engaged.”

