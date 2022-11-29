Michelle Yeoh films: 15 best movies ranked, including ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and more [PHOTOS]

It should be pretty obvious by now that not only is Michelle Yeoh ageless; she’s also incapable of a bad performance. Having just turned 60 this past August, she’s still acting like the young women who transformed herself into a Hong Kong action legend in the mid-1980s after having won the crown as Miss Malaysia in 1983. Yeoh was born on August 6, 1962 in Ipoh, Malaysia, and seemed to emerge from the womb possessing unparalleled cinematic martial arts skills. But she was still mostly a well-kept secret on this side of the world until she starred in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in 2000 and earned a BAFTA Awards nomination. Some 16 years into her movie career, she was officially an overnight sensation, thanks to director Ang Lee.

What most people may not know is that Yeoh was never a trained martial artist, relying on her dance skills and on-set trainers to prepare for the complex action scenes that grew to become her trademark in movies like “Yes, Madam!”, “Magnificent Warriors” and “Wing Chun.” Throughout a remarkable career that’s now approaching four decades, the one thing that’s eluded Yeoh is awards attention from the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. But that may well be about to change thanks to Yeoh’s incandescent, universally acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that thrust her into the major awards conversation following its premiere at South By Southwest way back in March.

Tour our photo gallery of Yeoh’s 15 best films and see if you agree with our rankings.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions