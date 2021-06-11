Michiel Huisman on how ‘The Flight Attendant’ ‘almost becomes a love story’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was going to be a challenge to make a comedy that dealt with such dark subjects, but that was also one of the reasons that I was eager to be part of it,” reveals Michiel Huisman about “The Flight Attendant,” his first comedy after six major dramatic roles on American television over the past decade, going back to his debut with “Treme” as street musician Sonny and also including his two-time Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated work on “Game of Thrones” as regent Daario Naharis. “Say my lines faster,” laughs Huisman about the difference in making comedy, noting that it was important “to keep the pace up because this is the kind of show that wants that.”

Currently shooting his next project in Atlanta, the actor joined Gold Derby to discuss his role as the male romantic lead to Kaley Cuoco‘s eponymous character in “The Flight Attendant” (watch the video above), for which he shared in a Best Comedy Ensemble nomination at the SAG Awards earlier this year. The Bangkok death of his businessman character Alex Sokolov actually serves as the inciting incident of the thriller on HBO Max, but Huisman continues to appear for the duration of the eight-episode first season, both in flashbacks and as a hallucinated version of Alex in a “mind palace” of Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden.

He explains, “I thought of two versions of this character. There’s Alex that we see in the opening of episode one and then there’s the character that she conjures up.” Huisman laments, “The sad part of the story is that it almost becomes a love story between the two of them that will never be, because now he’s getting to rediscover himself and he’s definitely falling for this fearless woman, but once she faces her fears, that will be the end of him.”

