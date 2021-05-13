Mike Berlucchi (‘Mythic Quest’ cinematographer): ‘The scale of everything got bigger’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The scale of everything got bigger,” exclaims Mike Berlucchi about coming back for season two of “Mythic Quest.” For our recent exclusive interview, he continues, “The scripts got more ambitious and our schedule stayed tight. It was still very fast. That was one of the biggest challenges.” Watch the video above.

“Mythic Quest” is an Apple TV+ comedy about the team developing a multiplayer videogame of the same name. The show portrays interoffice rivalries, simulated environments and even at times fantasy settings. The second season has Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) adjust to leading the team alongside Ian (series co-creator Rob McElhenney).

Berlucci is the cinematographer on the show and reveals with his job, “it’s not about setting any hard and fast rules. The fact we have all these different worlds that we dip into gives the entire team a lot of freedom to just have fun. It’s thinking, ‘what is going to be the most interesting approach for this particular scene? Is this entire episode going to be handheld and sunny? Or is it a very dramatic emotional scene?’ It’s so fun as a cinematographer because each script is different and each scene is different. It just gives a lot of freedom.”

A special episode was released before the official season two premiere called ‘Everlight,’ where a role-playing fantasy game took over the office. It culminates in a battle where the offices are transformed into an enchanted forest. Berlucci describes, “It was the most challenging thing. It was meant to take place in a real forest overnight for this fight fantasy sequence. We ended up doing it in a stage with 15 foot high ceilings. That made every shot challenging. It was the light that transformed that bullpen in a standard office into a somewhat believable forest. We used ultra violet light to create all of this depth in the deep background, and let the midground fall off into darkness, and we lit these characters with the strong moonlight. The light added that extra layer on top of it.”

However, the cinematographer confesses the wildest thing had had to shoot was, “Rob McElhenny drinking milk shirtless in Poppy’s dream sequence for the premiere.”

