Miley Cyrus songs, ranked: Top 15 greatest hits from ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ to ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus released her latest album “Endless Summer Vacation” on March 10. It’s already her eighth studio album even though she’s still only 30-years-old, and that doesn’t even count the music she recorded as her fictional Disney channel character “Hannah Montana.” But what are her greatest hits? We’ve ranked the top 15 below.

15. “He Could Be the One” (2009)

14. “When I Look at You” (2010)

13. “Adore You” (2013)

12. “Midnight Sky” (2020)

11. “7 Things” (2008)

10. “The Best of Both Worlds” (2006)

9. “Slide Away” (2019)

8. “Younger Now” (2017)

7. “See You Again” (2007)

6. “Malibu” (2017)

5. “We Can’t Stop” (2013)

4. “Party in the U.S.A.” (2009)

3. “The Climb” (2009)

2. “Flowers” (2023)

1. “Wrecking Ball” (2013)

Miley Cyrus rose to fame in the 2000s as the star of the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana,” where she played Miley Stewart, an average teenager by day and the title pop star by night. That series ran for five years and earned four Emmy nominations for Best Children’s Program. It also earned Cyrus a passionate fan following, who voted her to multiple Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

She released multiple albums in character as Hannah Montana, but she gradually transitioned into a solo career independent of the series that made her a star. She released “Meet Miley Cyrus” in 2007, which also served as a soundtrack for the second season of “Hannah Montana.” But her next studio album, the aptly titled “Breakout” in 2008, wasn’t associated with her TV persona. As she distanced herself from her wholesome teenage image, she courted controversy with provocative songs, videos, and performances for her subsequent albums “Can’t Be Tamed” (2010) and “Bangerz” (2013).

But that wasn’t her only transformation. Her “Younger Now” album from 2017 leaned back into her country roots — she is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and the goddaughter of Dolly Parton, after all. Then “Plastic Hearts” in 2020 introduced her rock era. She released “Endless Summer Vacation” in 2023, which brought her back into the pop realm.

Some of her career achievements include a Grammy nomination for “Bangerz,” multiple Billboard Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year for “Wrecking Ball,” and Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits with “Wrecking Ball” and “Flowers.” What do you think her best songs and albums are?