‘Minari’ Oscar interviews: Watch our in-depth chats with Steven Yeun, Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Isaac Chung and more

“Minari,” the new film by Lee Isaac Chung, first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize. The A24 film, which has since been released in theaters and was just released digitally, tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to rural Arkansas in the 1980s to carve out a better life. Its Sundance success proved to be an indicator of future awards success, with a Golden Globe win, numerous individual acting bids for its stars and a SAG Ensemble nomination. Scroll down to watch our video interviews with top Oscar contenders from the film.

Steven Yeun has earned multiple Best Actor kudos for his performance as patriarch Jacob, including nominations from SAG and the Critics Choice Awards. Were he to get nominated at the Oscars for Best Actor, he would be the first Asian-American actor to do so in the Academy’s 93-year history. Yuh-Jung Youn as the no-nonsense grandmother has earned even more recognition, getting her own SAG and Critics Choice nominations in addition to dozens of critics awards. She would be the first Korean actress to earn an acting nomination at the Oscars.

“Minari” has also done well outside of the acting categories, having won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, earned six Film Independent Spirit Award nominations and 10 Critics Choice bids including Best Picture. It has been named one of the 10 best films of 2020 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.

“Minari” is a top contender for multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Getting into the top category would make it the second consecutive film to do so in which Korean is the primary language, following last year’s history-making Best Picture winner “Parasite.” Despite winning the Oscar for Best Picture and the SAG Ensemble Award, “Parasite” did not earn any individual acting nominations at either organization. “Minari” earning those individual SAG nominations is a sign of progress, especially with Asian actors being ignored time and time again with major award shows. The question now becomes whether the Oscars will follow suit. Click the links below to see how the “Minari” cast and crew assembled one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Lee Isaac Chung, Director/Writer

Steven Yeun, Actor

Yeri Han, Actor

Yuh-Jung Youn, Actor

Lachlan Milne, Cinematographer

Emile Mosseri, Composer

Harry Yoon, Editor

