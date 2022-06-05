‘Minx’ co-star Lennon Parham on Shelly’s (sexual) awakening and her predictions for Season 2 [Exclusive Video Interview]

For actor Lennon Parham, it wasn’t hard to get a grasp on her “Minx” character, Shelly, a stay-at-home mom who begins to embrace her inner longings in the debut season of the HBO Max comedy. “It was immediate,” she tells Gold Derby in a new webchat about her instinctual response to her character. “I read the [audition] sides first, then followed by the pilot… I was like, ‘Oh, I know who this woman is, I know how to make her funny’ — I connected to her immediately.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Created by Ellen Rapoport, “Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles and follows Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) as her last resort to get her anti-patriarch publication onto the world. Together with said publisher, named Doug, she creates the titular erotic magazine for women, which also features essays from a progressive female perspective. As Shelly, Parham plays Joyce’s older sister, a Pasadena housewife and mother of three who is initially the representative of mainstream American womanhood. But as the season presses on, it becomes clear that she is due for an awakening of her own.

This trajectory is hinted at as early as in Parham’s very first scene, in which Shelly, titillated by the opportunity for Joyce after watching her spin her wheels for far too long, pushes her sister to accept Doug’s offer to create the erotic magazine. When Joyce expresses her dissatisfaction with the idea of Doug as her collaborator, Shelly uses her husband (Rich Sommer) as an example of not getting everything you want but still being generally happy. “She isn’t the happiest she’s ever been, but that’s the deal, that’s where we are,” explains Parham, who also touches on how the magazine opens up a whole new world for Shelly once Joyce asks her to help out. The actor continues, “That was enough for her — or so she thought until she was introduced to this amazing new, titillating world. And she realised that oh, no, other people are doing it in very different ways and [are] very fulfilled on multiple levels, and [that] you don’t have to do it the way that you’re doing it.”

Even though Shelly appears at first to be a platonic ideal of a ’70s housewife, she proves to actually be more open-minded than her sister when it comes to, for instance, discussions about (naked) men and self-pleasure. “It feels like Joyce has been reading the books but hasn’t had the actual practice,” says Parham about her onscreen sister, a textbook feminist and Vassar College graduate. She expands, “So, she didn’t have the street smarts, whereas Shelly has been on the streets of motherhood and wifehood and [been] keeping a house together and everything. So, [Joyce] is actually the one who is most in need of these feminist, these equitable changes. And I think for Joyce, that feels scary in practice… We can talk about equity and we can talk about sexual liberation all we want, but when it actually comes to being sexually liberated, that’s, I think, terrifying for her, whereas for Shelly, I mean, she’s been doing it just in secret as a survival mechanism, really.”

That’s not to say that Shelly doesn’t have her own sexual awakening. Over the course of the season, she forms a close relationship with Bottom Dollar model and centerfold coordinator Bambi (Jessica Lowe), who exposes her to a host of things she is missing in her own life. About their dynamic, Parham highlights that Shelly admires how “unbridled and unapologetic” Bambi is. “Shelly [wants] that. [She is] struggling inside of the straitjacket of this Pasadena housewife-ness, so I think that’s liberating to be around,” states the actor. She likens Shelly’s relationship to Bambi to someone who is falling in love with a friend, expounding, “It’s very similar to… when you’re falling in love. And that initial chemistry — it just feels electric, and you want to be around it all the time.”

It is in Episode 9, “A scintillating conversation about a lethal pesticide,” that the two characters then take it to another level as they fall into a tryst. After Bambi takes boudoir photos of Shelly, the latter surprisingly instigates a kiss. When asked what this moment means for Shelly, Parham shares that she thinks it surprises her character. “I think she’s just trying to throw it against the wall and see what sticks,” she elucidates. “She’s out of her comfort zone already with the hair and makeup and with the sexy clothes, and Bambi is really making her feel at ease and allowing her to recognize her own beauty.” That said, “the power needed to come from within,” underlines the actor. “And I think she feels that and gets out of her own way and is able to lean into the moment and take what she wants right in that moment.”

There are a lot of open questions that remain after this tryst, especially since Shelly returns home to her husband and shows him the boudoir photos afterwards. But the good news is that “Minx” was renewed for a second season by HBO Max on May 5, which means viewers will get to see which direction Shelly’s storyline takes. On what she anticipates for her character going forward, Parham forecasts, “I think there’s going to be a real struggle. I think she’s going to try to forge forward with her Pasadena housewife life — and that’s just going to feel difficult, given that she’s now had this window into another world.”

